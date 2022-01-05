Asus debuts world's most powerful range of ROG Strix and Zephyrus laptops

Asus, Republic of Gamers, has announced new additions to its extensive line up of gaming laptops at CES 2022 including a dual-screen Zephyrus Duo 16, a remodelled version of the Zephyrus G14, additions to its Strix series as well as a brand-new Flow Z13 convertible gaming tablet plus gaming monitors, peripherals and routers.

The Taiwanese company produce superior PCs, phones and computer components with an ever-expanding list of laptop products that include Chromebooks, Notebooks, ZenBooks, VivoBooks, and now the world's most powerful tablets too!

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (Image credit: Asus)

Zephyrus Duo 16

The Asus ROG Zephyrus line is considered to be one of the most powerful systems accessible for photographers and creators. A new model of the Zephyrus Duo, with an increased main display of 16 inches, will be the largest dual-screen Asus laptop released to date, providing seamless multitasking with a secondary screen.

Alongside this, the Zephyrus Duo 16 will feature up to 64GB of super-fast DDR5 RAM and come equipped with Thermal Grizzly Conductonaut Extreme liquid metal (cooling solution material with 17 times higher thermal conductivity than traditional thermal pastes). Next generation hardware will provide flagship performance on this device with inclusions of AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPUs.

Featuring ROG ScreenPad Plus, a 14.1” secondary screen capable of 4K, the Duo 16 reinvents possibilities of multitasking while you game. Able to host your favorite apps and support Windows 11, the ScreenPad rests on a four-directional hinge able to slide back, so you can quickly rearrange screens when your priorities change.

The Zephyrus Duo 16 offers two panel choices, new for 2022 is ROG "Nebula HDR" with 512 mini LED dimming zones, reaching 1100 units of peak brightness. The second display choice is a Dual Spec panel, able to switch between 4K and Full HD, enabling prioritization of resolution or frame-rate.

Zephyrus remodelled G14, G15 and M16 (Image credit: Asus)

Zephyrus remodelled G14, G15 and M16

The remodelled G14 specifically boasts the best visuals possible in a laptop format, with upgraded 16:10 panels and being one of the first ROG laptops to include groundbreaking new "ROG Nebula HDR" and internal "Nebula Display" features. The new G14 is a portable and sleek powerhouse with a DDR5 RAM and 1TB PCIe SSD.

All new CPUs and GPU components have been upgraded in the newly announced Zephyrus laptops. The G14 comprises Windows 11, an AMD Ryzen 9 Series processor and AMD Radeon RX 6000S Series mobile GPUs with a MUX Switch and custom vapor chamber.

The ROG Zephyrus G15 and M16 have also had a refreshed upgrade with the latest hardware from AMD and NVIDIA, DDR5 RAM, Dolby Atmos, a 3D mic array with two-way AI noise canceling and blazing-fast WiFi 6E.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (Image credit: Asus)

ROG Strix SCAR and Strix G

The new line of Zephyrus and Strix SCAR laptops are to feature the latest Asus technology in cooling systems, swapping traditional thermal paste for a liquid metal solution (Conductonaut Extreme) and a custom vapor chamber to provide excellent sustained performance from its higher-end components.

The ROG Strix G15 and G17 are targeted at esports enthusiasts and will both come equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX, and be able to support the new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU, also announced at CES. Interestingly, the Strix G models come in Eclipse Gray or two neon color choices, Volt Green and Electro Punk.

The brand-new ROG Strix Scar is powered by top-tier components and designed for high-in refresh. Housing Windows 11 Pro, the newest 12 Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU, a high-refresh display and ROG Intelligent Conductonaut Extreme Cooling.

The SCAR and Strix G models support Dolby Vision HDR for full-spectrum visuals, with Adaptive-Sync used in the display to deliver stunning picture quality without any tearing or stuttering. All Strix models have a quad-speaker design with Dolby Atmos spatial sound.

ROG Flow Z13 and X13 Tablet

The new ROG Flow Z13 4K gaming tablet brings a new level of versatility and claims to be the world's most powerful gaming tablet. Available in two separate models, the new Z13 and older X13 are both compatible with the XG mobile external GPUs. The Flow Z13 can be played in a multitude of ways including touch input, gamepads or using a traditional mouse with the included screen cover keyboard.

ROG Flow Z13 (Image credit: Asus)

Packing extensive horsepower into an ultra thin and light body, this tablet is designed for portability despite including a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU, AMD Ryzen 9 CPU (X13 only), LPDDR5 memory, 1TB of SSD storage and a custom cooling vapor champer. The 16:10 touch screen Gorilla glass display on the Flow Z13 can be interchanged between 4K 60HZ or full HD 120HZ with full sRGB coverage.

ROG has updated the Flow X13 with the latest AMD Ryzen 9 6000 Series CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU for 2022.

Asus is unfortunately yet to reveal details on pricing or release date information for these new devices, though, we will update accordingly.

