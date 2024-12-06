Arri unveils new Alexa 265 cinema camera which will revolutionize 65mm filmmaking forever

After a decade of filmmaker feedback cinema camera giant Arri has announced something extraordinary: the Arri Alexa 265, a game-changing 65mm camera that’s small, lightweight, and packed with innovation - and will certainly take the top spot of best cinema cameras in the market.



Designed as the successor to the Alexa 65 (which is celebrating its 10th birthday), the Alexa 265 brings the stunning image quality of large-format cinematography into a form factor that fits anywhere—and I mean anywhere.

(Image credit: Arri)

At just 3.3 kg, the Alexa 265 is less than one-third the weight of its predecessor, yet it houses a sensor three times as large as the compact Alexa 35. With a body only slightly larger, this camera is ready to tackle the tightest of spaces, from drone mounts to stabilizers, while still delivering breathtaking 65mm visuals.



Thanks to Arri’s cutting-edge cooling and power systems, it’s faster to boot up, consumes less power, and offers compatibility with Alexa 35 accessories, unlocking endless rigging possibilities, and better configurations to support varying projects and solo filmmakers.

But it’s not just about portability—it’s about performance. The Alexa 265 features a newly reimagined 65mm sensor, giving filmmakers a full 15 stops of dynamic range and low-light sensitivity up to ISO 6,400. Crisper blacks, richer contrast, and an impressively low noise floor mean your visuals will look better than ever, no matter the lighting conditions, and with the new-generation LogC4 workflow and Reval Color Science, this camera makes it easier than ever to achieve cinematic results, both on set and in post-production.

(Image credit: Arri)

Adding to its versatility, the Alexa 265 introduces a unique filter cartridge system, filters slide effortlessly into place in front of the sensor, and metadata records every detail for seamless use in post. From FSND filters to creative options currently in development, this system is designed to spark artistic innovation.



Meanwhile, Arri's Reveal Color Science ensures true-to-life colors, stunning skin tones, and unmatched realism in even the most challenging scenes, making the Alexa 265 an ideal choice for both traditional and virtual production workflows.

The Arri Alexa 265 will be available in early 2025,

