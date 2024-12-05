Joker, Barbie, and Wicked were all shot on this iconic camera – and it's celebrating its 10th birthday!

The Arri Alexa 65 has firmly established itself as the go-to camera for capturing some of the most iconic films in recent history, and it continues to excel even as it celebrates its 10th anniversary!

Arri undeniably leads the pack among cinema camera manufacturers, with a remarkable 16 of the last 20 Best Picture Oscar-winning films shot using their cameras, and an even better ratio for cinematography wins. The Arri Alexa 65, in particular, is renowned for its distinct cinematic look and has been instrumental in creating visual brilliance in blockbuster movies such as Dune: Part Two, Joker, Barbie, Doctor Strange, Roma, and this winter's top hit Wicked.

Today it turns 10 years old, and Arri has created a fun sizzle reel video featuring many of the films in which it was used as the main camera. The video makes for an interesting watch as there is no denying that the Alexa 65 has a real classic cinematic aesthetic.

So, why is the Arri Alexa 65 so cinematic?

Upon its release in late 2014, the Alexa 65 cinema camera offered the largest canvas for capturing high-end motion pictures and television with an Arri A3X CMOS sensor that replicates the frame of 65mm film – continuing the rich history of widescreen filmmaking.

The ability to capture native 6.5K means pristine clarity and fine details are captured, and when coupled with Arri's unbeatable true-to-life colors, the scene is brought to life.

A key component of the Alexa 65 Camera System is its custom-designed 65mm prime and zoom lenses. These spherical lenses are vital to the system, featuring a unique series of 65mm prime lenses that are expertly engineered to fully cover the entire image area of the sensor and provide the camera with a signature look and feel.

The Arri Alexa 65 (Image credit: Arri)

Arri states in the description of the video, "The list of Alexa 65 films and filmmakers over the last 10 years is a roll call of the industry’s most visionary projects and people. This reel gives just a taste of the sheer variety of those projects, captured in the historic and uniquely cinematic 65 mm format. Arri extends a big “Thank You” to every filmmaker who has joined us on this incredible journey".

The Alexa 65 is still creating visual masterpieces and we will no doubt see another 10 years of work of breathtaking cinema captured by its sensor.