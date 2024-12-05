Joker, Barbie, and Wicked were all shot on this iconic camera – and it's celebrating its 10th birthday!

A new video by Arri showcases the cinematic quality of its Alexa 65 camera system – it's hard to beat!

Arri Alexa 65
(Image credit: Arri)

The Arri Alexa 65 has firmly established itself as the go-to camera for capturing some of the most iconic films in recent history, and it continues to excel even as it celebrates its 10th anniversary!

Arri undeniably leads the pack among cinema camera manufacturers, with a remarkable 16 of the last 20 Best Picture Oscar-winning films shot using their cameras, and an even better ratio for cinematography wins. The Arri Alexa 65, in particular, is renowned for its distinct cinematic look and has been instrumental in creating visual brilliance in blockbuster movies such as Dune: Part Two, Joker, Barbie, Doctor Strange, Roma, and this winter's top hit Wicked.

