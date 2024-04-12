Arri brings Hollywood look to live events with new Alexa 35 Live - Multicam System

Arri has unveiled the the new AlexaL 35 Live – a Multicam System, bringing the exceptional cinematic quality of its flagship Alexa 35 camera to the realm of live productions, spanning concerts, sports, e-sports, fashion, corporate events, talk shows, game shows, and house of worship broadcasts.

This new system seamlessly integrates into current live production setups, offering the functionality of a system camera, while maintaining the flexibility of a dockable camera configuration. It complements Arri's comprehensive lineup of lenses, lights, stabilizers, and custom solutions, for the live entertainment sector.

Over the past decade, Arri equipment has been instrumental in various live production scenarios due to its outstanding image quality and reliability. Noteworthy events captured with Arri's Multicam System include international concert tours featuring artists like Ed Sheeran, Adele, Coldplay, the Rolling Stones album launch, and prominent half-time shows at major sporting events – and now Alexa 35 Live is taking this to the next level live broadcasting.

(Image credit: Arri)

The Alexa 35 Live camera delivers the signature Arri aesthetic, with a Super 35-sized 4K sensor enabling a shallow depth of field, a popular trend in live productions. It boasts 17 stops of dynamic range, unrivaled in the market, capable of handling extreme lighting conditions for exceptional results in both SDR and HDR.

Arri’s proprietary Reveal Color Science ensures accurate color reproduction from vivid hues to subtle shades, faithfully capturing even the most challenging concert lighting and rendering beautiful skin tones. Low-light scenes exhibit minimal noise, and highlights roll off naturally like film. During live productions, the camera supports full-quality ProRes recording in-camera for post-production flexibility. Its modular lens mount accommodates LPL, PL, EF, and B4 lenses, offering versatility for different applications. Owners can also upgrade to the full Alexa 35 functionality with an optional Cine License.

(Image credit: Arri)

For creative versatility, the system includes "Arri Look Files" and textures, The Arri look library offers 87 pre-made looks for diverse shooting scenarios, while Arri textures modify grain and contrast, providing distinctive visual effects.

The fiber camera adapter and fiber base station ensure efficient integration into live setups, supporting multiple output formats with up to 4K video transmission over long distances. The Skaarhoj RCP also gives users comprehensive control over camera settings and creative adjustments.

To round off, the Alexa 35 Live – Multicam System from Arri is a comprehensive toolset tailored for live content producers, letting them bring the Arri look into live production environments, and perhaps making them a little more cinematic?

