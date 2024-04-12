Arri brings Hollywood look to live events with new Alexa 35 Live - Multicam System

By Sebastian Oakley
published

Hollywood cinematic to live productions: Arri offers the Alexa 35 cinema camera for live multicam productions

Arri Alexa 35 Live
(Image credit: Arri)

Arri has unveiled the the new AlexaL 35 Live – a Multicam System, bringing the exceptional cinematic quality of its flagship Alexa 35 camera to the realm of live productions, spanning concerts, sports, e-sports, fashion, corporate events, talk shows, game shows, and house of worship broadcasts. 

This new system seamlessly integrates into current live production setups, offering the functionality of a system camera, while maintaining the flexibility of a dockable camera configuration. It complements Arri's comprehensive lineup of lenses, lights, stabilizers, and custom solutions, for the live entertainment sector.

