Apple's brand-new M3 computers already seeing an incredible Black Friday discount!

Apple's new series of M3 computers might have only just made it into stores, but Amazon has already seen fit to offer some early Black Friday discounts for anyone wavering on that buy it now button.

These discounts are available on the new base 14-inch M3 model, as well as its beefier 14-inch M3 Pro, and 16-inch M3 Max models. The discount also applies to all colors and SSD configurations currently in the US, although in the UK it seems to be limited to some of the silver options.

Not content with just reducing the price on the latest laptops, there is also a discount available for anyone looking to purchase the brand new iMac 24" with M3 processor, which has also seen a price reduction.

There are some slightly longer than desired delivery times due to these being new and in-demand products, but at current estimates, most of these laptops should be arriving in the coming weeks and this side of the holidays!

Apple M3 deals in the US

MacBook Pro (M3, 2023) | was $1,599 | now $1,449

SAVE $150 at Amazon Unbelievably, the laptop Apple released just a couple of weeks ago (that we haven't even finished our review of yet), is already reduced at Amazon! If you weren't tempted already by the latest and greatest from Apple, then this might just tip it. The M3 chip is Apple's most powerful yet, and with the new model, they have finally banished the touch bar as well as added photographer-friendly features like an SD card slot and HDMI port.

MacBook Pro (M3 Pro, 2023) | was $1,999 | now $1,849

SAVE £150 at Amazon Despite it being only a few weeks old, the newest model of Apple's MacBook Pro with the M3 Pro has $150 off at Amazon right now! If you want one of the best laptops money can buy for photo and video editing, then this is the deal you should check out. The M3 Pro chip raises the bar on last year's model with immense power for editing and productivity, and now in the option of the awesome-looking Space Black.

iMac 24" (M3, 2023) | was $1,299 | now $1,199

SAVE $100 at Amazon

This iMac might have been brand new from Apple just mere weeks ago, but Amazon has already taken $100 off it for the holidays, so if you were eyeing up the new iMac anyway, this is the perfect time to buy. With the latest M3 chip, this is one of the most powerful family or home office all-in-one computers around and can fly through tasks like word processing, photo, and video editing with ease.

Apple M3 deals in the UK

MacBook Pro (M3, 2023) | was £1,699 | now £1,569.97

SAVE £129.03 at Amazon

MacBook Pro (M3, 2023) | was £1,699 | now £1,569.97

MacBook Pro (M3 Pro, 2023) | was £2,099 | now £1,949.97

SAVE £149.03 at Amazon

MacBook Pro (M3 Pro, 2023) | was £2,099 | now £1,949.97

iMac 24" (M3, 2023) | was £1,399 | now £1,349.97

SAVE £50.03 at Amazon

Not the biggest discount you are going to see this Black Friday, but taking around £50 off this brand-new iMac isn't bad if you were in the market for one anyway. With the latest M3 chip, this is one of the most powerful family or home office all-in-one computers around and can fly through tasks like word processing, photo, and video editing with ease.

