ANOTHER new "standard" lens: the Canon RF 24-50mm

By Dan Mold
published

Does anyone actually want a 24-70mm any more? The new Canon RF 24-50mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM doesn't seem to think so

Canon RF 24-50mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM
(Image credit: Canon)

The "standard" zoom has just been questioned again, with the announcement of the new Canon RF 24-50mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM.

Launched as a kit lens accompaniment to the new Canon EOS R8 (opens in new tab), which was also joined by the new Canon EOS R50 (opens in new tab), the Canon RF 24-50mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM can be purchased on its own or in a bundle with the R8. It takes the tally of RF lenses to a total of 33 and helps to expand the range. 

• Even though the "standard" seems to be changing, these are the best standard zoom lenses (opens in new tab)

It’s interesting to see Canon opting for a focal length range of 24mm to 50mm, as this provides just over two times optical zoom. We’re used to seeing kit lenses have a focal length of around 18-55mm for APS-C or 24-105mm for full frame, which have optical zooms of 3x and 4.4x respectively. 

Canon’s new kit lens follows the likes of the Sony 20-70mm f/4 G (opens in new tab) and Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 (opens in new tab), so it’s interesting to see big brands experimenting with "standard" formula and trying something different. 

(Image credit: Canon)

Generally speaking, the higher the zoom range, the more you’re asking of any given lens – and you’re likely to see worse image quality as a result. This is the reason why prime lenses (optics without a zoom, which have a fixed focal length) normally have brilliant image quality. So it will be interesting to see if Canon’s latest lens, with its shorter zoom range, will have a notably better optical performance.

Canon’s RF 24-50mm has a maximum aperture of f/4.5 at the 24mm end, closing down to f/6.3 at 50mm. It also has an STM (stepping motor) for fast and quiet autofocusing. An STM also helps produce smoother autofocus when recording video, and supports focus breathing correction.

Also listed on the spec sheet is Optical Image Stabilisation, which Canon claims will deliver a 4.5 stop advantage, or 7 stops when paired with an EOS R body with in-body image stabilization (such as the Canon EOS R6 Mark II (opens in new tab)). The lens will also be very portable, with a weight of just 210g, and has a close focusing distance of just 300mm.

Sales of the Canon RF 24-50mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM are due to start in late April with the lens costing £379.99 (US and Australian pricing TBC), or purchased in a kit with the EOS R8 for £1,899.99.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Dan Mold
Dan Mold
Deputy Editor

Deputy Editor on PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Dan also brings his technical wizardry and editing skills to Digital Camera World. He has been writing about all aspects of photography for over 10 years, having previously served as technical writer and technical editor for Practical Photography magazine, as well as Photoshop editor on Digital Photo


Dan is an Adobe-certified Photoshop guru, making him officially a beast at post-processing – so he’s the perfect person to share tips and tricks both in-camera and in post. Able to shoot all genres, Dan provides news, techniques and tutorials on everything from portraits and landscapes to macro and wildlife, helping photographers get the most out of their cameras, lenses, filters, lighting, tripods, and, of course, editing software.

Related articles