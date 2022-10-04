AI traffic cameras can catch drivers using mobile phones, even at 186mph!

By Rachael Sharpe
published

The new van-mounted technology trialed in the UK can capture images of every passing vehicle and its driver from above

Acusensus Heads-Up system watches for drivers that. are using mobile phones whilst driving
(Image credit: Acusensus)

New ‘Heads-Up’ Real Time solution from Acusensus (opens in new tab) is now being rolled out in the UK to efficiently detect and notify police of dangerous driver behaviours, namely driver mobile phone use and seat belt non-compliance. The technology also simultaneously refers speed and licence plate identified incidents. The solution uses multiple cameras to monitor traffic and its Australian makers say it can capture photos of every passing vehicle, at speeds of up to 186mph.

AI Tech 

Car camera guides

Best dash cams (opens in new tab)
Best front and rear dash cams (opens in new tab)
Best Uber dash cams (opens in new tab)
Best backup cameras (opens in new tab)

The system processes images from the cameras using artificial intelligence systems, which can identify if a driver is holding a mobile phone or not wearing their seatbelt – the other motoring offense the new technology is being used for. The solution also captures every vehicle license plate through an automatic license plate reader. 

Images that show a suspected offence are detected and then reviewed by a police officer before action is taken, which will obviously vary in line with the offense. 

UK Trial 

The new technology will be trialled by traffic officers in Devon and Cornwall over the next two months, allowing them to crack down on motoring offences not caught by standard speed cameras. 

“Employing this new technology to send a clear message to anyone who continues to use their phone behind the wheel.”

Superintendent Adrian Leisk

Speaking to NationalWorld (opens in new tab), Superintendent Adrian Leisk, of Devon & Cornwall Police said: “We are employing this new technology to send a clear message to anyone who continues to use their phone behind the wheel – you will get caught.

“Whether it’s by the Acusensus cameras, a passing officer, or on video footage submitted through Op Snap, the result will be the same and you will end up with a hefty fine and six penalty points – which could be enough to cost some drivers their license,” continued Leisk. 

As you would expect, drivers caught breaking the law as part of the trial can expect the same punishment as if they had been caught on the spot by the police. The fine for using a mobile phone while driving in the UK is £200 (around US$225 / AU$350) and six penalty points on your driver's license. 

• Best budget camera phones (opens in new tab)
• Best iPhone for photography (opens in new tab)
• Best burner phone (opens in new tab)
• Best 5G phone (opens in new tab)
• Best phablets (opens in new tab)
• Best flip phones (opens in new tab)
• Best phablets (opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rachael Sharpe
Rachael Sharpe

Rachael is a British journalist with 18 years experience in the publishing industry. Since working on www.digitalcameraworld.com (opens in new tab), she’s been freelancing, and contributing to some of the world’s best-loved websites and magazines including T3.com and TechRadar.com and has also had a book, iPad for Photographers, published. She's currently acting as editor of 5GRadar.com - a website specializing in the latest cellular technology. 

Related articles