AI traffic cameras can catch drivers using mobile phones, even at 186mph!

New ‘Heads-Up’ Real Time solution from Acusensus (opens in new tab) is now being rolled out in the UK to efficiently detect and notify police of dangerous driver behaviours, namely driver mobile phone use and seat belt non-compliance. The technology also simultaneously refers speed and licence plate identified incidents. The solution uses multiple cameras to monitor traffic and its Australian makers say it can capture photos of every passing vehicle, at speeds of up to 186mph.

The system processes images from the cameras using artificial intelligence systems, which can identify if a driver is holding a mobile phone or not wearing their seatbelt – the other motoring offense the new technology is being used for. The solution also captures every vehicle license plate through an automatic license plate reader.

Images that show a suspected offence are detected and then reviewed by a police officer before action is taken, which will obviously vary in line with the offense.

The new technology will be trialled by traffic officers in Devon and Cornwall over the next two months, allowing them to crack down on motoring offences not caught by standard speed cameras.

Speaking to NationalWorld (opens in new tab), Superintendent Adrian Leisk, of Devon & Cornwall Police said: “We are employing this new technology to send a clear message to anyone who continues to use their phone behind the wheel – you will get caught.

“Whether it’s by the Acusensus cameras, a passing officer, or on video footage submitted through Op Snap, the result will be the same and you will end up with a hefty fine and six penalty points – which could be enough to cost some drivers their license,” continued Leisk.

As you would expect, drivers caught breaking the law as part of the trial can expect the same punishment as if they had been caught on the spot by the police. The fine for using a mobile phone while driving in the UK is £200 (around US$225 / AU$350) and six penalty points on your driver's license.

