After months of Air 3 drone rumors, DJI teases us with a video, and gives us a date

DJI provides a date for our calendars and some intriguing visual hints with their brief but striking teaser titled "Double Up." July 25 at 2pm BST / 9am EDT, is clearly the point we'll know more but, in the meantime, there is quite a bit to go on.

For one thing, we know that it's been a while since the Air 2S got an update – not only that but both DJI's other consumer lines have a "3" in their names! Too flimsy? Well, there have been other DJI Air 3 rumors in the last few weeks. This, though, is from DJI themselves:

Double Up | July 25th, 9 AM EDTDiscover More: https://t.co/sFykjRl9ed pic.twitter.com/wrlaEAujIIJuly 18, 2023 See more

With that richly-colored sunset, and the man looking up at it, it doesn't take a huge leap to conclude we're looking at something drone related rather than an announcement in one of DJI's other product lines. Not to mention the clear suggestion of a controller in the hand, the lift-off from the camera's perspective seen in the video, and the slight "whoosh" SFX.

Even more interesting are the two windows we seem to be looking through. We could be in some kind of spacecraft, of course, but it would make a bit more sense for it to be a quadcopter given DJI's heritage!

Why would you have two windows? Well, The DJI Mavic 3 Pro has three windows because each has a different camera behind it. They offer different levels of zoom without a motorized zoom, just like the multiple cameras on many mobile phones. I suspect I don't need to fill in the blanks here; that seems to be what is being hinted at (though playing the video I'm not sure I see a difference in magnification).

In a potentially related note, the DJI Air 2S seems to be on some reasonably generous discounts right now. It sports a 1-inch sensor and up to 5.4K video, which is why it sits high up our best drones guide.