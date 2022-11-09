Affinity Photo Version 2 launches, loaded with new features for image editing

By Lauren Scott, Rod Lawton
published

Affinity Photo 2 comes with the Affinity 2 suite but will continue to be available separately too

Affinity Photo Version 2
(Image credit: Serif)

Affinity Photo is one of our favorite Photoshop alternatives (opens in new tab), offering the same professional tool set but at a fraction of the price, and with a single, low one-off payment. Now Affinity Photo 2 is here; introducing plenty of exciting new features, it is part of a relaunch of the whole Affinity ecosystem.

Affinity Creative Suite

The Affinity Creative Suite also includes Affinity Designer 2 (a rival to Adobe Illustrator) and Affinity Publisher 2 (an alternative to Adobe InDesign) which is now available on iPad.

Along with launching Version 2 of the Affinity creative suite products, Affinity also announced its V2 Universal Licence ownership tier (more on that below) and the fact that Affinity Publisher is now available on iPad. “Affinity V2 is by far the biggest, most exciting launch in the history of Serif," says Ashley Hewson, Managing Director of Serif.

Here, we'll of course be focusing on Affinity Photo V2 – and its latest features for photographers.

Affinity Photo 2 features

Affinity had previously told us that "something big was coming" but we didn't know any more than that when it came to the new features of Affinity Photo 2 – until now, that is.

There are many new features with Affinity Photo Version 2, including Luminosity (to mask specific luminosity ranges), Live Mesh Warp (to distort an image to match the surface of a template like a book) and Hue Range (to create a mask based on specific colors in your image). We've delved into a few more key features below.

Affinity Photo Version 2 screenshot

(Image credit: Serif)

Non-destructive RAW Developing

Affinity Photo 2 now comes with non-destructive RAW develop, which as the name suggests means that you can go back to change your RAW develop settings at any time, even after you've played around by adding extra layers or adjustments.

Affinity Photo Version 2 screenshot

(Image credit: Serif)

Live and compound masks

Different compound masks can be combined together non-destructively to add and remove XOR operations. Affinity says, "any separate masks you have created can be maintained non-destructively while creating new masks based on those component parts." You can also add new Live Masks which update automatically based on the properties of the image.

Affinity Photo Version 2 screenshot

(Image credit: Serif)

JPEG XL Import/Export

Affinity Photo allows photographers and designers to export the JPEG XL format – a raster-graphics file format that supports lossy compression and lossless compression – which is now being more often by web browsers.

Affinity Photo Version 2 screenshot

Live Mesh Warp (Image credit: Serif)

Saved Layer States

This feature will allow photographers to save different versions of your layer stack and therefore review different versions of your images.

Affinity 2 pricing

Affinity is now marketing its new software applications with a new Affinity 2 Universal License tier. This will normally cost $169.99 / £144.99 / AU$259.99 but comes with a 40% launch discount which takes the whole suite down to just $99.99 / £89.99 / AU$159.99 (opens in new tab). This partly allows for the fact that many purchases are via app stores where it’s not possible to offer upgrade pricing for existing users.

The suite includes Affinity Photo 2, Affinity Designer 2, Affinity Publisher 2 and the company’s new Affinity Publisher for iPad edition.

Digital Camera World readers are likely to be interested primarily in Affinity Photo 2. This will continue to be available separately and will come with a 40% launch discount for $40.99/ £35.99 / AU$64.99 (opens in new tab) .

Affinity Photo is one of the best photo editing software applications you can get and we can't wait to see what Affinity has done with it – we'll be bringing you a full review very soon.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lauren Scott
Lauren Scott
Managing Editor

Lauren is the Managing Editor of Digital Camera World, having previously served as Editor of Digital Photographer (opens in new tab) magazine, a practical-focused publication that inspires hobbyists and seasoned pros alike to take truly phenomenal shots and get the best results from their kit. 


An experienced photography journalist who has been covering the industry for over eight years, she has also served as technique editor for both PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine (opens in new tab)PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine and DCW's sister publication, Digital Camera Magazine (opens in new tab)


In addition to techniques and tutorials that enable you to achieve great results from your cameras, lenses, tripods and other photography equipment, Lauren can regularly be found interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry, sharing tips and guides on subjects like landscape and wildlife photography, and raising awareness for subjects such as mental health and women in photography.

Related articles