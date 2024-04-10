Adobe rewrites the rule book as Frame.io version 4 released

A new Beta version of Frame.io makes online collaboration a breeze thanks to the new cloud-based workflows with real-time turnaround
Adobe has announced the launch of the all-new Frame.io V4, a dynamic creative collaboration platform designed to simplify workflows in content creation and production. The cloud storage platform, introduced ahead of the 2024 NAB Show, promises to accelerate media delivery and streamline collaboration across creative teams.
The new Frame.io V4 is designed to address the challenges faced by creatives and stakeholders working with disconnected tools and systems. It centralizes feedback, reduces revision rounds, and expedites media asset delivery to meet the rising demand for personalized content.
With enhanced workflow management capabilities, V4 introduces a cloud-based platform that is customizable and powerful enough to accommodate various creative workflows, extending beyond video to photography, design, and document production.
See the new features in action in the teaser video below:
“As the demand for all content types – from video and images to design and documents – continues to skyrocket, the needs of Frame.io’s community have evolved. Companies, brands and individuals all need one unified platform that streamlines how teams and stakeholders come together to ideate, collaborate and create, no matter the creative project," says Emery Wells, Co-Founder of Frame.io and VP of Creative Product Group at Adobe. "With all-new capabilities that achieve clear, centralized feedback, fewer revisions, and faster delivery of media assets, V4 is a game-changer for all creatives and production teams – offering the space for greater focus to deliver their best work.”
Key features of Frame.io V4 include a new metadata framework, smart folder system (Collections), and an overhauled player architecture for immersive media viewing experiences. The platform also consolidates sharing and presentation workflows, providing users with a fluid interface to browse, preview, and customize content.
Furthermore, V4 expands support for creative disciplines beyond video, offering tailored workflows for photography, casting, location scouting, daily footage reviews, and marketing campaign management.
Over 4 million users have adopted Frame.io as a premier platform for video review and approval, enabling seamless collaboration and streamlining production processes for leading advertising agencies, media companies, and global brands. Launched in 2014, Frame.io was bought by Adobe in 2021.
Frame.io V4 is available in beta for Free and Pro customers, with a phased launch for Team and Enterprise customers scheduled later this year. The platform's comprehensive features aim to empower creatives to deliver their best work efficiently, in response to the evolving landscape of content creation.
