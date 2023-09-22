A 'world-first' Tamron lens for Sony E-mount users to be released in October!

Tamron has officially announced that its 'world-first' lens for full-frame Sony E-mount mirrorless, Tamron 17-50mm F/4 Di III VXD, will be released next month, October 2023. The new lens boasts an impressive focal range, running from ultra wide-angle at 17mm to a standard zoom length of 50mm, making it a 'world-first' for Sony E-mount users. The dynamic focal range enables great versatility for still and video purposes as well as reduces the need to swap lenses, making it an ideal walk-around lens. With a range that covers the most popular prime focal lengths of 24mm, 35mm, and 50mm, this lens offers a convenient and cost-saving alternative.

The Tamron 17-50mm F/4 Di III VXD has a constant aperture of f/4, enabling consistent exposure when using the zoom. This will come as a much-appreciated feature for video creators, easing the frustration of sacrificing the aperture for focal length when zooming. The f/4 aperture also provides a depth of field that falls off into smooth bokeh, especially when used with the impressive minimum focusing distance of 0.19m.

The lens consists of an arrangement of 15 lens elements in 13 groups, including three LD (Low Dispersion), a GM (Glass Molded Aspherical), and two hybrid aspherical lens elements. Due to this arrangement, the lens should do a great job suppressing chromatic aberration, enabling you to capture fine detail edge to edge.

A key feature to satisfy video creators is the lightweight and excellent balance properties when used on the Sony E-mount system. The lens weighs in at 460g (16.2oz) and has a compact length of 114.4mm (4.5in). The smooth internal zoom enables the user to zoom without increasing lens length, which is especially important when using a gimbal or stabilizer, providing stable and consistent balance.

The Tamron 17-50mm F/4 Di III VXD also boasts a fast and accurate autofocus, by way of its VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) linear motor focus mechanism, indicating silent and agile shooting, perfect for capturing and tracking fast-moving subjects with great precision.

Other noteworthy features include a minimum focus length of 0.19m, Moisture-Resistant Construction and Fluorine Coating, 67mm filter size (to match most other TAMRON lenses for mirrorless cameras), and TAMRON Lens UtilityTM compatibility.

The Tamron 17-50mm F/4 Di III VXD is an exciting new lens with a release date of October 19th, 2023 with a suggested retail price of around $800 / £660 / AU $1,260.