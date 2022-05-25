Jousting Eurasian Sparrowhawk takes top spot in Our World photo contest

The Society of International Nature and Wildlife Photographers announces winners of Our World Photography Competition

Cecilie Stuedal
(Image credit: Cecilie Stuedal)

The Society of International Nature and Wildlife Photographers (SINWP) has just announced the winners of the Our World Photography Competition. This year more than 300 photographers entered the competition, with images that captured the glory of everything that is bright and beautiful in our stunning world.

First place went to Cecilie Stuedal, a 24-year-old wildlife photographer from Norway for her image, Kick the Can. It depicts a Eurasian sparrow-hawk and a Eurasian Jay seemingly fighting over a particularly attractive perch. The image was taken using a Nikon D500 (opens in new tab), a Nikkor 180-400mm lens at ISO 100, f/4 and with a shutter speed of 1/2500.

For coming first, Cecilie has been awarded a 12-month membership to SINWP and her image has also been shared across its social media platforms. Second and third place winners both received a 6-month subscription to the SINWP.

The Society of International Nature and Wildlife Photographers

Nigella flowers in light (Image credit: Molly Hollman - The Society of International Nature and Wildlife Photographers)

No stranger to winning photography awards, Molly Hollman came second with her beautifully delicate image of a Nigella flower that was taken one evening last July. Based in Kent, UK, Molly has previously been recognized by the Sony World Photo Awards and the Guild of Photographers for her work capturing flowers and insects. The image is called Nigella flowers in light and Molly explains how it was captured.

“I used my [Sony] RX10III bridge camera and there was minimal post-processing, some spot removal and a slight vignette. [It was] one of those moments when great light and composition come together.”

Finally in third place was Caroline Trotter from Fife, Scotland whose image of redshank camouflaged in kelp stood out to the judges (even if it didn’t instantly stand out to Caroline). She tells SINWP, I was on my way to yoga in the village and [it] was early so taking a walk around the harbor with my camera”. The image was taken on a Canon EOS 5D II with a 100mm-400mm lens at ISO 250, f/5.6 and 1/125 shutter speed. 

The competition was free to enter and each photographer could submit up to three images. All winning entries as well as highly commended images can be viewed on the SINWP website (opens in new tab) or if you’re a lover of birds check out the SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year 2022 (opens in new tab) in aid of RSPB.

Our World Photography Competition

Nigella flowers in light (Image credit: Caroline Trotter - The Society of International Nature and Wildlife Photographers)

Hannah Rooke
Hannah Rooke

Having studied Journalism and Public Relations at the University of the West of England Hannah developed a love for photography through a module on photojournalism. She specializes in Portrait, Fashion and lifestyle photography but has more recently branched out in the world of stylized product photography. For the last 3 years Hannah has worked at Wex Photo Video as a Senior Sales Assistant using her experience and knowledge of cameras to help people buy the equipment that is right for them. With 5 years experience working with studio lighting, Hannah has run many successful workshops teaching people how to use different lighting setups.

