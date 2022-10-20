60+ Canon cameras & lenses get price hikes due to production costs

On November 04, Canon Japan is set to increase the price of dozens of different products as it has become increasingly difficult to offset rising production costs. The price increases will affect 19 camera bodies and 42 lenses, as well as binoculars, compact cameras and professional video cameras.

Products that will see a price increase include nearly the entire EOS R range, such as the Canon EOS R3 (opens in new tab), Canon EOS R5 (opens in new tab), Canon EOS R7 (opens in new tab), Canon EOS R10 (opens in new tab) and Canon EOS RP (opens in new tab). Over 40 EF and RF lenses and teleconverters, including the already very expensive Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM (opens in new tab) and the popular kit lens Canon RF 24-105mm f/4 L IS USM (opens in new tab) kit lens, also face increases.

The video-focused Canon EOS R5C (opens in new tab) will also be affected by this latest announcement, along with several compact cameras like the Canon PowerShot G7 X II (opens in new tab), and several large format printers including the Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-1000 (opens in new tab) plus many of its inks and papers.

Camera companies raising their prices is something we’ve become very accustomed to. Back in April, Canon, Nikon and Leica all announced price increases (opens in new tab) on several of their products due to inflation, increased shipping costs, chip shortages and rising energy costs.

It’s not just these brands that are struggling with soaring costs; in the last year alone, Fujifilm, Sony, Tokina, OM System and Kenko have also had to up their prices. Pretty much every well known camera manufacturer has had to increase the cost of at least some of their lines – and while that is bad news for customers, it’s come to be expected.

"Until now, we have made every effort to maintain product prices, but it has become difficult to maintain prices through corporate efforts alone." said a statement (opens in new tab) posted on the Canon Japan website.

With the cost of living at what feels like an all-time high, it’s no wonder people are looking more and more to buy second-hand equipment (opens in new tab) – or even make do with the old kit they have.

While these specific price increases are limited to the Japanese territory, it would be optimistic to think that similar rises won't make it to these shores at some point.

