The best Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II deals in September 2021

Marrying a back-illuminated, 1in sensor to a 24-100mm f/1.8-2.8 (equiv.) lens, Canon’s second-generation G7 X arrives with a lot of changes. These include the first appearance in the range of Canon's DIGIC 7 processor, which is claimed to be a whopping 14x faster than the previous DIGIC 6 engine, and this is said to bring benefits to subject detection and tracking. An increase in operational speed also carries over to its burst-shooting speed, with a very respectable 8fps continuous shooting for up to 19 Raw frames.

The camera's image stabilisation system has also been improved. It now offers a one-stop advantage over its G7 X predecessor thanks to the dual sensor IS system, which not only uses information from the lens but also from the sensor.

Type: Compact | Sensor: 1in | Megapixels: 20.1MP | Lens: 24-100mm f/1.8-2.8 | Screen: 3in tilting touchscreen, 1.04million dots | Viewfinder: No | Maximum continuous shooting: 8fps | Max video resolution: 1080p | User level: Enthusiast Useful zoom range Lovely default JPEG quality No 4K video Some rivals offer viewfinders

Features that will further please enthusiast photographers seeking a more portable backup for their DSLR include an improved grip to aid tactility, together with time-lapse movie recording and a range of Picture Style options that let you get the look you want without a computer. And even if you're not entirely happy with your results, in-camera Raw processing will help you to polish them up in moments.

It's not just about stills, though; Canon has broadened the PowerShot G7 X Mark II's focus to cater for the needs of filmmakers too. There's a new silent switch by the lens, for example, which facilitates smooth, quiet usage, without any audible clicks when capturing videos. Sadly you don't get 4K shooting as on some rivals, but the Full HD option that records to 60p is still very respectable.

As the lens here is fixed in place, the 4.2x optical zoom needs to be a jack of all trades – and it largely is. This is thanks to it starting out at wide 24mm and travelling up to 100mm (in 35mm terms), and offering a helpfully bright f/1.8 maximum aperture at the wide end. Also useful is the tilting LCD screen, which also responds to touch, a feature that goes some way to assuage those disappointed at the lack of a built-in viewfinder.

