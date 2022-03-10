Price hike: Canon, Nikon and Leica among brands to increase prices on 01 April

It looks like it's not just energy bills that are going to cost more from 01 April. As much as we hoped it was a really bad April Fool's joke, several camera manufacturers including Canon, Nikon and Leica have told customers to expect price increases on their products.

While the price changes on some items won't be earth-shattering, if you’re looking to invest in a Leica Summilux M 28mm f/1.4 ASPH or a Canon EF 200-400mm f/4 L IS USM you’d be wise to invest now so you can save yourself $300 and $1,000 respectively (according to a report by Digital Camera Info and another by Leica Rumors).

The price increases are down to a number of reasons including inflation, increased shipping costs, chip shortages and the ongoing COVID crisis. Undoubtedly the rise in energy prices will also affect things, as manufacturing costs will be higher.

Tokina, Kenko and Zeiss are among the brands that will also putting their prices up on 01 April. Although many of the price increases will only affect certain regions for now, it's expected that the rest of the world will start to see them in the coming months.

Nikon Rumors first posted about potential price increases in February, after an email was sent to customers explaining why and when the increase will come into place: "We have experienced cost increases to component parts and logistic charges. Whilst we have explored all options to absorb these costs, to maintain production on these lines moving forward, we are regrettably having to increase prices."

It's not just digital camera brands that these increases will affect. Harman Technology, which manufactures Ilford film, paper and chemicals, has also announced that it will be putting its prices up from 14 March. Some of the best 35mm film including Ilford Delta 3200 and HP5 Plus will see a price increase of 3% and 7% respectively. Lots of products including SFX 200 and Ortho Plus will remain the same, but Ilford photo paper and chemicals will rise by 6.5% and 8%.

Since photography is already such an expensive industry, these price increases could mean we see more people choosing to buy second hand cameras and lenses. Not only can you save yourself a big chunk of money but when you buy from somewhere like MPB, Wex, B&H or Adorama, you will normally get a warranty too.

