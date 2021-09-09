5 must-see talks at The Photography Show & The Video Show

The Photography Show is just around the corner – and there are plenty of exciting talks to experience at the event. Based at the NEC in Birmingham from 18-21 September, the Photography Show will feature a whole host of inspirational photographers and videographers who will be sharing their favorite tips and tricks with you.

With so many great talks scheduled for the event, you might be struggling to plan out which ones you're going to attend. To help make your life a little easier, we've listed five of the must-see talks at The Photography Show that we recommend. Alternatively, don't forget to check out the complete list of talks and masterclasses here.

Rankin on the Super Stage (£12 extra)

19 September | 13:15 – 14:30

20 September | 13:15 – 14:30

Renowned and esteemed photographer Rankin will be taking to the stage to discuss his different creative projects, from fashion to film to philanthropy and flora. Rankin will be exploring his motivations and approaches, how he weaves everything together, and why he enjoys having so many different elements to his work.

The art of composition

19 September | 13:00 – 13:40

Photographer Karl Holtby will be discussing why composition is so important and explaining the methods he uses to give images impact and mood. Some of the topics that he'll be covering include using geometry in an image, working with light and tone to create mood and incorporating technical aspects such as long exposures. If you're ready to take your photography to the next level, upgrading your compositional technique is a great idea.

Capturing coastal landscapes

18 September | 11:00 – 11:40

If you're a fan of landscape photographer, then you won't want to miss this talk on coastal landscape shots from Cornish photographer Lea Tippett. From the Western Isles of Scotland to the far west of Cornwall, Lea will be diving into his passion for coastlines in his talk. Plus, he'll also be touching on some of the technical aspects and settings he uses to capture the dramatic seascapes he's known for.

Filming a music video in one day

19 September | 10:30 – 11:00

If you're keen to learn more about video, why not check out this talk from videographer Peter Neill. When faced with a time crunch, Neill was able to shoot a high impact music video (complete with promotional images) in just one day by picking the right tools for the job. Learn more about his exploits at his talk.

Charlie Phillips on the Super Stage (£12 extra)

18 September | 15:30 – 15:45

Charlie Phillips is one of the most important photographers to have documented British society in the 60s and 70s. However, until recently, he was also one of the least well-known. Join Charlie on the Super Stage to hear more about his amazing photography journey – and what he makes of being 'rediscovered' years later.

