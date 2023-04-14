Photographer tells story of getting up close and personal with a python

Reptiles have populated this planet for millions of years and yet they still have a certain mystique about them. The green tree python stands out with its luscious green colour and offers much more than just a significant first impression. With such a strong subject, the photographer must act strategically to achieve a balanced end result.

Joshua Sommerfeldt’s portfolio includes many exotic species but he is particularly fond of photographing snakes. “They are one of the most misunderstood animals,” he says. “I want to show people that snakes are actually amazing and don’t deserve their negative reputation. Negative interactions with humans are rare and most would rather flee than fight." he adds.

“I captured this animal in a low-light area so using a tripod or flash wasn’t an option. Fortunately, the Canon EOS RP (opens in new tab) copes well with high ISO. I was able to increase the ISO and the stabilization of the Sigma 150mm F2.8 EX DG OS HSM APO Macro lens allowed me to shoot handheld,” he says. The exposure was 1/13sec at f/8, with an ISO of 2500.

Joshua shot with a small aperture to create a greater depth of field (opens in new tab). The image doesn’t feel cluttered and instead focuses on specific details to draw in the viewer’s eye. Perspective is also crucial and the macro lens allows a closer viewpoint that creates exciting insights.

When post-processing, it is important to highlight certain features but not overload the photo. To achieve a harmonious and interesting interaction, Joshua used Capture One (opens in new tab) to enhance the colors and contrast, then he removed distracting background elements in Photoshop to maintain the focus on the snake.

Joshua ‘Lowbass’ Sommerfeldt Social Links Navigation Animal and nature photographer As a nature and animal photographer, Joshua 'Lowbass' Sommerfeldt has always been fascinated by the world of invertebrates and reptiles. He captures the often-overlooked creatures, showcasing their beauty and uniqueness. Joshua is the founder of The Web Creative Community, an online platform dedicated to educating and supporting creatives in their endeavors. Through this community, he has helped countless individuals connect with one another, share their knowledge, and grow their skills in the creative industry. With a passion for both photography and community building, Joshua is a true advocate for the power of art and collaboration.

(opens in new tab) This article originally appeared in Digital Photographer (opens in new tab), a monthly magazine, and the kitbag essential for pros, enthusiasts and amateurs alike! Inside, you'll find practical guides, shooting tips and techniques from working photographers, plus all the latest industry news.

Photographer tells story of his amazing shot of wallabies fighting on the beach (opens in new tab)