Why I think Leica is a good investment: an owner and user perspective

I sold all my gear for Leica, and it paid off tremendously – my cameras are worth more now than I originally paid for them!

How to get started in street photography with a simple setup, explains Sebastian Oakley

Me on the streets with my Leica rangefinder

 (Image credit: Future)

If you have been following my journey from being a pro sports photographer to finding my way in the big wide world of street photography, you will also know that sold pretty much all my Nikon equipment and reinvested in the Leica M system. Which I think was the best move I've ever made – but has it also been a good financial investment?

I thought long and hard about what Leica M camera I wanted to choose for my main shooter, and while I really wanted the Leica M10-R (as that was the first Leica I ever held and used, which also made me fall in love with the brand in the first place) it just wasn't in the budget!

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

