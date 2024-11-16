What made Sony's cameras great? How did it surpass Canon and Nikon? NOT by being "cautious", that's for sure!

There was a time when Sony cameras had to try extra hard to beat Canon and Nikon – the A7 III is a great example. Will Sony (or anyone else) do it again?

Sony A7 III in front of Canon EOS-350D
(Image credit: Future)

Remember when Sony cameras were exciting? Not just 'good cameras', but surrounded by the kind of buzz that almost seemed to be sawing through the collapsing reputations of Canon and Nikon.

Not long ago it really did feel a bit like that. So much so that I abandoned my collection of Canon gear via the murky process of second-hand selling and switched to Sony. Now… well, I'm not saying that I've been drawn away from my Sony but I really miss riding the wave of an aggressive entrant to the market (and others have already looked elsewhere).

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

