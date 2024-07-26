Vivo X Fold 3 Pro gets largest sensor of any foldable ever and Zeiss telephoto camera. We try it out

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro's camera is impressively uncompromising with Zeiss optics, a periscope camera and class-leading sensors

A photo of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro
(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

Foldables always sacrifice camera quality thanks to their extra thickness, moving parts and hinge, and the fact they have to squeeze in two screens, but the Vivo X Fold 3 feels like the lowest-compromise foldable to date. 

While Samsung hass enjoyed a monopoly on the big-screen foldable market with its Galaxy Z Fold line – the Z Fold 6 being the latest addition – and the Google Pixel Fold's clunky design let it down, lesser-known smartphone makers have been making much more compelling foldable camera phones.

Image 1 of 4
A photo of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro
(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)
Image 1 of 5
A photo captured on the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro
(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)
Image 1 of 4
A photo captured on the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro
(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)
Image 1 of 2
A photo of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro
(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)
Image 1 of 3
A photo of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro
(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)
Image 1 of 3
A photo of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro
(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

Basil Kronfli
Basil Kronfli

Basil Kronfli is a freelance technology journalist, consultant, and content creator. He trained in graphic design and started his career at Canon Europe before moving into journalism. Basil is also experienced in video production, independently running the YouTube channel TechEdit, and during his time at Future, he worked alongside the Digital Camera World team as a senior video producer. 

