Google teases its second-gen foldable camera phone: Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Not only has Google just teased its next flagship camera phone, the Pixel 9 Pro, it's also revealed its second-generation foldable phone, called the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Apart from the external design shown in the short teaser video, official specs are yet to be confirmed. The video does however show (surprise, surprise) that AI will likely be heavily integrated into the new foldable phone, courtesy of Google's generative AI chatbot Gemini (formally called Bard, and Google's answer to OpenAI's ChatGPT).

The teaser reveals a similarly prominent - and in my opinion, ugly - camera island/bump to the Pixel 9 Pro, though the Fold's implementation is squarer and houses two separate lens windows. The exact specs of the camera modules hiding behind are still to be confirmed, but rumors suggest the camera array won't be as impressive as the Pixel 9 Pro's triple 50MP rear-facing set-up and will be largely unchanged from what's in the original Pixel Fold.

Past leaked images like this appear to have been accurate - the Pixel 9 Pro's camera island really does protrude this much (Image credit: Google)

According to GSM Arena, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will also feature a triple camera array, but headed by a relatively small 1/2.0" 48MP sensor for its primary, wide-angle camera, paired with a 25mm-equivalent lens with OIS. The ultrawide camera could use a 1/3.2" 12MP sensor, while the telephoto camera is said to be a 10.8MP 1/3.1" module providing 5x optical zoom.

As for the signature folding OLED screen; rumors suggest this will be slightly bigger than the original Pixel Fold's screen, measuring 8.02 inches. It could also feature a higher native resolution of 2200 x 2480 pixels, equating to a pixel density of 413ppi - up from the Pixel Fold's 378ppi. A 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support are also said to feature.

Whether or not these specs turn out to be correct will be revealed on August 13th, when Google is expected to formally launch the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Introducing the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold - YouTube Watch On