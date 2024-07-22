Google teases its second-gen foldable camera phone: Pixel 9 Pro Fold

By
published

There's a questionable new design language, but don't expect much change in the camera department

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
(Image credit: Google)

Not only has Google just teased its next flagship camera phone, the Pixel 9 Pro, it's also revealed its second-generation foldable phone, called the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Apart from the external design shown in the short teaser video, official specs are yet to be confirmed. The video does however show (surprise, surprise) that AI will likely be heavily integrated into the new foldable phone, courtesy of Google's generative AI chatbot Gemini (formally called Bard, and Google's answer to OpenAI's ChatGPT).

The teaser reveals a similarly prominent - and in my opinion, ugly - camera island/bump to the Pixel 9 Pro, though the Fold's implementation is squarer and houses two separate lens windows. The exact specs of the camera modules hiding behind are still to be confirmed, but rumors suggest the camera array won't be as impressive as the Pixel 9 Pro's triple 50MP rear-facing set-up and will be largely unchanged from what's in the original Pixel Fold.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys. 

Related articles