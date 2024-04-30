Should you still buy the Canon G7 X Mark III?

Compact cameras are back – and the Canon G7 X Mark III has always been one of the best around.

The question is, with the compact camera market currently being ruled by the Fujifilm X100VI, does the Canon G7 X Mark III still merit your attention?

Looking at the specs, it seems like the answer may be no. After all, the Canon's smaller sensor and lower resolution are no match for what Fujifilm has to offer. However, there's more to this machine than the specs might suggest.

I've always felt like the Canon Powershot G7 X Mark III is a jack of all trades. For starters, it's truly pocketable and can truly be taken anywhere. And unlike the X100VI, you don't have to worry about where you take it because it doesn't scream "steal me" in the same way that Fujifilm's camera does.

I'm a big fan of the 24-100mm equivalent zoom lens. Fantastic for stills and video alike, it's a true optical zoom rather than the artificial "zoom" modes offered by the X100VI (which are achieved by cropping into the image, rather than actually zooming).

The Canon Powershot G7 X Mark III (left) next to its predecessor (Image credit: Future)

On one hand, the smaller 20.1MP 1-inch sensor isn't as powerful as its rivals. But it's this small sensor that enables the whole camera to be so compact – and it's still large enough to pack plenty of image quality, with enough firepower for 30fps bursts of stills as well as 4K 30p video.

Video is one of the strengths of the Canon G7 X Mark III, as this line of cameras enjoyed a huge following among content creators for years. That's because, in addition to recording crisp video, it also boasts a microphone jack, flat video shooting, clean HDMI out, a tilting 180° screen, and it can stream to YouTube!

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I'd love it if there was an electronic viewfinder, but to be honest the rear screen is so good that I seldom miss it – and whenever I see someone using this camera, they tend to shoot using the screen ("smartphone style") anyway.

So, for my money, the Canon G7 X Mark III is still a very compelling camera, packing some powerful features and image quality that still holds up against today's competition. Better yet, given that it's a discontinued product, you can find it for a great price – and unlike the Fujifilm X100VI, you can actually find people selling it!

If you're interested in owning one, take a look at the best Canon Powershot G7 X Mark III deals. You might also want to check out the best travel cameras and best point and shoot cameras.