"On this shoot, the rain and the strong wind were my biggest enemies”

By Kim Bunermann
published

Photographer Jorge Novo Murias recounts his experience of capturing the great flash in Lisbon, Portugal

The great flash by Photographer Jorge Novo Murias
(Image credit: Jorge Novo Murias)

The fact that we cannot influence the weather is often a challenge for photographers. However, the weather can transform familiar scenes, providing magical backdrops that cast the subject in a wonderful new light – in this context, being in the right place at the right time is crucial.  

Photographer Jorge Novo Murias has been travelling across the River Tagus in Portugal’s capital Lisbon for 16 years, but one evening on his way home, he witnessed this stunning combination of a beautiful subject and dramatic weather conditions.

“Ponte Vasco da Gama is the most photographed bridge in Portugal and, when I saw a storm brewing over it, I headed straight for a strategic point under the bridge,” says Jorge. “From this point, I thought of nothing else but taking my photo equipment out and capturing this unique moment. It was a night unlike any other - the sky was dramatic and the only noise was the lightning when the storm hit the bridge. My eyes couldn’t believe what they were seeing, I just had to capture the moment to show people what I had witnessed.”

To convey the atmosphere of the lightning storm, Jorge captured the scene with multiple images and merged two of the best ones together during the editing process. “This image is a combination of two photos so that two rays of lightning appear in the same image. I didn’t need to do much else in post-production. I just raised the shadows and reduced the saturation a little.”

Read more on how to photograph lightning

Tech details

(Image credit: ZEISS)

Camera: Sony A7R IV

Lens: Zeiss Vario-Tessar T* FE 16-35mm f/4 ZA OSS

Merge of 2 photos

Jorge Novo Murias portrait
Jorge Novo Murias

Landscape photographer from Portugal who is based in Lisbon. Murias captures the significant moments of today that will become the cherished memories of tomorrow through his lens.

Kim Bunermann
Kim Bunermann
Technique Editor

Kim is the Technique Editor of Digital Photographer Magazine. She specializes in architecture, still life and product photography and has a Master's degree in Photography and Media with a distinction from the FH Bielefeld University of Applied Sciences in Germany. While studying, Kim came to the UK for an exchange term at the London College of Communication. She settled in the UK and began her career path by joining Future. Kim focuses on tutorials and creative techniques, and particularly enjoys interviewing inspiring photographers who concentrate on a range of fascinating subjects including women in photography, the climate crisis; the planet, its precious creatures and the environment.

