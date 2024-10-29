The Canon EOS M10 is dead… but it might be about to blow up on YouTube

It may be 9 years old, but the Canon EOS M10 might be about to get a popularity surge thanks to Youtube
The Canon EOS M10 didn't get a huge amount of respect when it originally launched – much like Canon's EOS M series in general.
In case you missed it, the EOS M line was Canon's first-ever mirrorless system. Starting in 2012 with the original Canon EOS M, it was exclusively comprised of super-compact APS-C bodies – and, like the Canon EOS M10, many of them were aimed at entry-level users.
So, why do I think the Canon EOS M10 – a camera that's nearly a decade old, with an 18MP sensor – might be about to blow up on YouTube?
Because a) it was better than people gave it credit for, and b) unlike 2015, when the Canon EOS M10 debuted, there is a gaping chasm in the market where small camera bodies used to exist.
The industry has got it all backwards in 2024. Instead of focusing on cameras with smaller sensors that are actually small, we're doing crazy things like trying to make "small" full-frame cameras.
But truly pocketable bodies – and, more importantly, those with pocketable lenses – aren't something the industry really produces any more. But YouTubers and their audiences love a powerful, pocket-sized camera – and the Canon EOS M10 fits that bill to a tee.
While its 2015 tech is certainly no match for the best beginner cameras of 2024, it still has plenty to offer anyone looking for something cool, compact and capable to throw in a bag on their next adventure or festival trip.
The 18MP sensor still takes great pictures, and I'd argue that 18MP is still more than most people actually need. It has a 180° flipping selfie screen, fires frames at up to 4.6fps, and captures video in 1080p. Crucially, though, the best Canon EF-M lenses for it are super small.
For a couple of hundred bucks with a lens, it's perfect to take on a weekend trip or to use as a burner camera – and as soon as YouTubers rediscover it, I think it might have a second life.
The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera Magazine, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine, Digital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.