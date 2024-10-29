The Canon EOS M10 is dead… but it might be about to blow up on YouTube

The Canon EOS M10 didn't get a huge amount of respect when it originally launched – much like Canon's EOS M series in general.

In case you missed it, the EOS M line was Canon's first-ever mirrorless system. Starting in 2012 with the original Canon EOS M, it was exclusively comprised of super-compact APS-C bodies – and, like the Canon EOS M10, many of them were aimed at entry-level users.

So, why do I think the Canon EOS M10 – a camera that's nearly a decade old, with an 18MP sensor – might be about to blow up on YouTube?

Because a) it was better than people gave it credit for, and b) unlike 2015, when the Canon EOS M10 debuted, there is a gaping chasm in the market where small camera bodies used to exist.

The industry has got it all backwards in 2024. Instead of focusing on cameras with smaller sensors that are actually small, we're doing crazy things like trying to make "small" full-frame cameras.

But truly pocketable bodies – and, more importantly, those with pocketable lenses – aren't something the industry really produces any more. But YouTubers and their audiences love a powerful, pocket-sized camera – and the Canon EOS M10 fits that bill to a tee.

Tom Calton has literally just waxed lyrical about the EOS M2, and Snappiness' video on the Pentax Q7 is one of the most popular on his channel.

While its 2015 tech is certainly no match for the best beginner cameras of 2024, it still has plenty to offer anyone looking for something cool, compact and capable to throw in a bag on their next adventure or festival trip.

The 18MP sensor still takes great pictures, and I'd argue that 18MP is still more than most people actually need. It has a 180° flipping selfie screen, fires frames at up to 4.6fps, and captures video in 1080p. Crucially, though, the best Canon EF-M lenses for it are super small.

For a couple of hundred bucks with a lens, it's perfect to take on a weekend trip or to use as a burner camera – and as soon as YouTubers rediscover it, I think it might have a second life.

