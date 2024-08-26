HoverAir X1 Pro Max details emerge: price, launch date, and that mystery piece!

Zero Zero Robotics, in Cupertino, has just shown its two new drones – the HoverAir X1 Pro and the Hover Air X1 Pro Max – seen already this week in a subtle new page on the company's site. With this formal launch, a lot more details are available, including the final prices and the new element that was blurred out in the teaser images.

The big news is the drones, bigger brothers to the HoverAir X1 which I reviewed less than a year ago and added to our best drones for beginners guide, will come in at $499 and $699 MSRP, but will be offered for 'early bird' prices on IndieGoGo for $399 and $499 respectively.

That's right, the company are launching this generation via the crowdfunding platform again – but there is a difference. It is also to be the product which launches the platform's new "Guaranteed Shipping" program, as the inaugural partner. As the name suggests, participants get full refunds should the drone fail to ship.

"By providing a guarantee that backers will receive their products or their money back, we are enhancing the overall crowdfunding experience and encouraging more people to support innovative projects." said Becky Center, CEO of Indiegogo.

As well as the drones, the new bundles feature a Beacon, which, together with two detachable Joystick sub-components, features a patented Tri-state modular design that provides three distinct experiences. When used as a standalone device, Beacon activates HoverLinkTM for high-precise tracking and offers up to a 1km video transmission range. (Image credit: Zero Zero Robotics)

As already revealed, the new drones are slightly heavier than the original X1, at 191.5g and 192.5g respectively, and the ProMax will boast a 8K camera.

According to Zero Zero "the X1 PRO and X1 PROMAX introduce significant advancements in camera technology and flight performance. The X1 PROMAX captures stunning 8K/30fps video with a 1/1.3'' CMOS sensor and custom 7-layer lens, offering 14 stops of dynamic range and a 107-degree field of view, ideal for professional content creation."

Both will feature the option to fit ND filters, and are made from durable Hyper-Elastic Material providing a safety cage around the props.

Control system improvements will also, apparently, make the system batter able to cope with obstacles like the reflection from water which was a problem in the past. There is a maximum follow speed of 26 mph (42 km/h), level 5 wind resistance, and even bursts of 37 mph.

“Our goal with the X1 PRO and X1 PROMAX is to create the perfect companion fitting for the most daring solo adventurer to document epic and unique moments," said MQ Wang, Founder and CEO of Zero Zero Robotics.

The question everyone in the industry is asking, however, is will this be enough given the rumors are swirling about an expected launch from DJI? It looks amazing, but of course the IndieGoGo campaign will have to run for a few months. The clock is ticking!

