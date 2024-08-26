HoverAir X1 Pro Max details emerge: price, launch date, and that mystery piece!

They teased us with 8K – now they're telling us a lot more, including the fact a new controller is on the way, but we will still need to wait a bit!

HoverAir X1 Pro and X1 Pro Max
Zero Zero Robotics, in Cupertino, has just shown its two new drones – the HoverAir X1 Pro and the Hover Air X1 Pro Max – seen already this week in a subtle new page on the company's site. With this formal launch, a lot more details are available, including the final prices and the new element that was blurred out in the teaser images.

The big news is the drones, bigger brothers to the HoverAir X1 which I reviewed less than a year ago and added to our best drones for beginners guide, will come in at $499 and $699 MSRP, but will be offered for 'early bird' prices on IndieGoGo for $399 and $499 respectively.

