"I'd definitely buy my new camera BEFORE the tariffs come" – America First WILL push prices up on cameras & drones

By
published

America First looks to be coming, and with it huge tax hikes on cameras and lenses. The deals you see now on photo gear now might be the best for years.

A drone, a Sony Camera, A Insta 360 X4, a wallet and some American dollars
(Image credit: Adam Juniper)

While it's impossible to be sure whether an incoming administration will actually live up to its promises, it seems likely that one of President-Elect Donald Trump's "America First" strategies is a big hike in tariffs. If you buy photography equipment – very little of which comes from America, and much of which is partly made in China – that means taxes on the gear you use are going up. A lot.

At the moment, rates of between 2.5% and 6% are levelled on imports – but over the presidential campaign, we've heard figures threatened of 10%, with 60% and 100% for China and Mexico respectively. According to CNN, there isn't any word on how this will be done yet, but "the cost of the tariffs is expected to be passed along to consumers."

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

Related articles