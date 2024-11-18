I scoured the best camera retailers' price-match policies this Black Friday so you don’t have to

Hoping to save a packet on a new camera? Price-match services could help you save even more!

The biggest retail event of the year is nearly upon us and the Black Friday camera deals have already started to roll in. But while it’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of finding and jumping on the best mirrorless camera deal, navigating Black Friday isn’t only about perusing the web or stores for great offers.

If you’re willing to put a little work in, you can land yourself an even better deal by taking advantage of price match promises. You’d be surprised how many retailers are willing to match prices, and while you might think: "What’s the point of contacting a retailer just so they match the price of something I can get elsewhere?" Well, there are plenty of reasons...

Some retailers will beat the price of a comparable retailer. Meaning you get an even better deal. And if you price match with a retailer who offers cheaper delivery, you could end up saving money that way, too. Similarly, price matching may enable you to buy multiple items from the same store, mitigating multiple delivery fees. If you have a favorite retailer – who you know offers great customer service and prompt delivery – you may prefer to buy from them. And finally, you may opt to go with the retailer who offers the best warranty.

Where applicable, I’ve listed links to retailers' T&Cs, so make sure you read them carefully. Expect those who offer price-matching services to only match like-for-like items, products that are in stock and immediately available, as well as excluding some discounts and promotional offers, such as voucher codes and cashback.

While they’re unlikely to price match, don’t forget to visit manufacturers’ online stores directly. Canon, Nikon, Sony, Fujifilm, OM System, DJI, Apple and more, all have official online stores. Head straight to the source, and you never know, you might spot an exceptional, exclusive deal.

And of course, make sure you keep coming back to Digital Camera World over Black Friday for information on all the best photography deals.

Looking to pick up your first interchangeable lens camera this Black Friday? The Canon EOS R100 is a great choice for beginners (Image credit: Future)

John Lewis's price promise is well known. What makes it so good is that you can jump on a deal and request the price promise after the fact, since you have seven days from the moment of purchase to make the request and, if successful, John Lewis will refund the difference.

The historic department store is very specific as to which retailers it will price match. There’s a list of 25 stores – which doesn’t include any specialist camera retailers – but it will price match against Apple, Argos and Currys.

The giant electrical retailer boasts one of the most comprehensive price-match services of all. Currys says it will "price match against any other UK retailer, online or in-store." And like John Lewis, you have seven days in which to make your claim. Do read its T&Cs to note any exclusions.

Currys is also famed for its Black Friday Price Match Guarantee, and this year is no exception. It states: "If we lower the price of our eligible Black Friday deals before 2nd December, you can claim a refund for the price difference." You must claim by December 9 and, as always, some exclusions apply.

The decades-old high-street staple – and now Sainsbury’s staple – is running a Black Friday price promise campaign. But it only applies to specific online and in-store products indicated via a ‘Price Promise’ badge. The policy isn’t as clear as other retailers. Rather than including a price-match element, it appears to be a declaration from Argos that the prices of ‘Price Promise’ products are fixed and, "will not fall below the purchase price before 23:59 on 25 December 2024."

Jessops is arguably the UK’s most well-known photography store, having opened its doors way back in 1935 and being a common high-street fixture. Not only does it offer price matching, but it’s launched a Black Friday price promise. So, if you pick something up now and it’s discounted further during the big event, Jessops will refund you the difference.

When it comes to price matching, Jessops will match a variety of UK "authorized retailers" including Wex Photo Video, Park Cameras and Currys. Unsurprisingly, marketplace or auction sites are not matched and neither are gray imports. Visit the Jessops website for more details on its price-matching policy and Black Friday price promise, including a link to the full T&Cs .

Park Cameras operates from its brick-and-mortar stores in Burgess Hill and London, and has an extensive online offering, too. The camera specialist's FAQ page says it will "attempt" to match the prices of UK retailers. And as is the norm, it will not price match against gray import dealers. You’ll need to call 01444 237070 – during opening hours – and have the quote you intend to price match at the ready.

The Fujifilm X100VI will surely be a popular Black Friday purchase – if you can find one in stock! (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Wex Photo Video is one of the largest camera specialist UK retailers, boasting the UK’s largest selection of photographic equipment via both online and brick-and-mortar offerings. I cannot find anything in Wex Photo Video’s T&Cs to suggest it will price match purchases. But its part-exchange service does state: "We promise a fair price and a price match or beat any like-for-like UK quote."

UK retailers do tend to run similar promotions, so if you find a deal elsewhere, there’s a good chance Wex will have already matched it. The photographic retailer is also offering customers the chance to register their interest for its Black Friday offers, so they’ll receive up-to-the-minute email notifications of the best deals during the big event.

The used camera specialist was founded in 2011. It offers a very slick service for selling photographic equipment and provides buyers with some great deals on second-hand cameras, lenses, accessories and more.

MPB does not appear to offer price matching. However, it does have a price promise, where it states it, "provides the right price for every piece of gear based on make, model, cosmetic condition, and market". You can also get a free instant quote by filling out a simple online form and providing your email.

The world's largest online retailer doesn't offer a price-matching service but is known for constantly amending its prices to match or beat other retailers. You can be confident that Amazon's Black Friday deals are extremely competitive. Still, it never hurts to shop around, just in case...

London Camera Exchange is the most populous camera retailer on the high street, with 27 stores in the UK. I cannot find any mention of a price-match policy on the retailer’s website, but a Black Friday deals page is already live. You can subscribe to the LCE newsletter, too, which might be a good idea if you anticipate buying from the outfit during the big Black Friday melee.

