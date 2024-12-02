I rejected the Nikon D850, our most-rated DSLR because it wasn't 50 megapixels - now it's time for redemption with a $800 PRICE CUT

I feel my photographic journey has come full circle as I have gotten older, and I am possibly a little wiser! I used to chase megapixels, but now I chase pictures instead. Unfortunately, in my younger days, all I wanted was resolution to offer clients the best possible images during my professional sports photography career.

That mindset made me forgo possibly the best DSLR ever made – the Nikon D850, DCW's most loved camera, just because it wasn't 50 megapixels at the time and that was a MASSIVE mistake on my part - but it's now time for redemption as this incredible camera has $800 off at Adorama, making it just $2,196

Nikon D850: SAVE $800 at Adorama. With a 45MP full-frame sensor, the Nikon D850 is one of the last great DSLRs. The DSLR offers a beefier grip and optical viewfinder, along with a lower price point than mirrorless cameras with similar specifications.

The Nikon D850 is a total contrast to what I am shooting now, my main camera is an 18MP Leica M-E – yep, that's right, an 18-megapixel camera. However, I'm sure the Nikon D850 would have been the perfect camera for me back then, and I've always said it's on my 'to-buy' list when a good-priced one comes up - Well it doesn't get better than being brand new with $800 off this Cyber Monday!



Not that 45MP needs to be in my workflow these days – but let this be a lesson to anyone looking at the D850 or any DSLR today. Never get caught up on the specs too much or its resolution. Go out and try it in the real world, only then you will know if it will work. It's what I should have done with the Nikon D850 years ago, and it's what I have done with every camera since!