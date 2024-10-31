I photographed five frightful images for Halloween – here's how you can too...

Try these five Halloween-themed photography projects, and freak out your Instagram followers this spooky season

Three black-and-white images displaying ghostly apparitions, a woman in a cloak in an old English village, a portrait of a woman with a skull showing and a specter at the top of a staircase
From ghostly figures in a landscape to apparitions in your own home, here are five chilling projects top try this Halloween (Image credit: Future / Mike Harris)

There seem to be fewer images of 'real-life' ghosts than ever before. And that's arguably because the emergence of digital-editing software – and more recently smartphone filters – has trained us to treat any photograph that doesn't quite add up with an increasing degree of skepticism. And indeed, it's never been easier to fake convincing paranormal illusions.

So, this Halloween I'm going to show you how to create five spooktacular and spine-chilling ghostly portraits to freak out your Instagram followers, friends and family. I'll begin by teaching you how to recreate a scene inspired by the modern supernatural-horror classic Ring (1998). By merging two exposures in Adobe Photoshop CC, you can effectively create the illusion of a horrifying specter crawling out of a television screen.

