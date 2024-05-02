Digital Photographer's Shot Of The Month: "Minimalistic Slow Exposure"

“This stretch of coastline in Suffolk, UK, offers a variety of interesting objects, such as battered and well-worn sea defences that stick up out of the water when the tides are low, and these can make for some truly unique compositions.

I set up my Nikon D850 with a 16-35mm F4 VR lens for the slow exposure shot – I wanted to get that smooth and shiny look on the water with the reflections and highlights from the sea defences and bring out the sky and clouds.

I exposed the scene for about four minutes and worked with a 3-stop Soft Grad ND filter and a 10-stop ND from K&F Concept."



"I started photography around 13 years ago as a wildlife photographer and have since developed a passion for photographing barn owls.

Wildlife is unpredictable, so I wanted to discover another aspect of photography. Landscape photography combined with long-exposure techniques gives me the enthusiasm to go out there, capture images, and share them with the world.”

James Allen Social Links Navigation Photographer James is a wildlife photographer who is particularly fond of capturing owls. He enjoys exploring the medium of photography and experimenting with various techniques.

Tech details

(Image credit: Nikon)

Camera: Nikon D850

Lens: Nikon 16-35mm F4 VR

Accessories:

- K&F Concept ND & ND grad filters

- Nikon shutter release remote

- Manfrotto tripod

Aperture: f/13

Shutter speed: 120 sec

ISO: 100