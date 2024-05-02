Digital Photographer's Shot Of The Month: "Minimalistic Slow Exposure"

“This stretch of coastline in Suffolk, UK, offers a variety of interesting objects, such as battered and well-worn sea defences that stick up out of the water when the tides are low, and these can make for some truly unique compositions.
I set up my Nikon D850 with a 16-35mm F4 VR lens for the slow exposure shot – I wanted to get that smooth and shiny look on the water with the reflections and highlights from the sea defences and bring out the sky and clouds.
James is a wildlife photographer who is particularly fond of capturing owls. He enjoys exploring the medium of photography and experimenting with various techniques.
Tech details
