Are premium dash cams a thing? The 8K Ace Pro 2 is also a dash cam, so... perhaps?

By
published

The highest resolution action camera – Insta360's GoPro-beating Ace Pro 2 – introduced a dash cam mode. So are dash cams getting premium?

Insta360 Ace Pro 2 attached to windscreen in Dash Cam position
(Image credit: Future)

Dash cams are incredibly useful in an age in which insurance scams are through the roof. It really puts the emphasis in DOOM-scrolling when you see clips of people deliberately reversing into people in the hope of making spurious claims against them, only to panic when caught out by a dash cam. But could the best dash cam actually be something else – specifically the stunning 8K Ace Pro 2?

Dash cams and other cameras were separate breeds though, or so I thought, until recently I found myself reviewing the brand new Insta360 Ace Pro 2 and finding a 'dash cam mode' on it.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

Related articles