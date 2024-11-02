Footage of popular ‘Swoop-and-Squat’ car insurance scam goes viral. Time to get yourself a dash cam!

Insurance scams against drivers are on the rise, and they're getting smarter. Protect yourself with irrefutable evidence from a dash cam

Image credit: Getty Images

A viral video has been making the rounds on social media recently apparently showing the step by step plan of insurance scammers trying to stage a car accident, all caught on the victims dash cam.

Known as a ‘Swoop-and-Squat’, in this instance the accident took place in Queens, New York, on October 16, while Ashpia Natasha was driving along the Belt Parkway talking to someone on the car speaker phone.

