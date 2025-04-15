360° dash cam recording in 4k? 70mai launches Dash Cam 4K Omni
This 360° dashboard camera features Sony STARVIS 2 technology and records 4k footage with 60 frames per second
70mai has launched the Dash Cam 4K Omni, a product that sets new standards in the dash cam industry – a stylish companion that enhances your safety.
The 70mai Dash Cam 4K Omni can be paired with a rear camera to provide comprehensive 360° coverage on the road. The front, rotating camera offers detailed 4K video quality, thanks to Sony STARVIS 2 technology, while the rear camera records in 1080P HDR.
70mai's newest dash cam is a significant upgrade from its predecessor, the Dash Cam Omni, which was the world’s first 360° dash cam designed for budget-conscious first-time users. The new model not only delivers superior image quality but also includes a variety of enhanced security features.
The Dash Cam 4K Omni operates with a horizontal rotation functionality. As mentioned, 70mai has introduced the option to add a rear camera, which works in tandem with the front camera for dual-channel recording. This gives you 360° video coverage at an impressive 4K resolution and 60 frames per second. The Sony STARVIS 2 technology enhances light capture with larger pixel sizes, resulting in sharper and more detailed footage even in low-light conditions.
The Dash Cam 4K Omni records high-quality videos both day and night, utilizing MaiColor Vivid+ Solution. This technology enhances details and brightens images through smart image processing, while windshield color and transparency compensation reduces reflections to achieve "truly lifelike realism."
For enhanced nighttime clarity, the 70mai Night Owl Vision technology reduces noise and manages glare, resulting in sharper details during recordings. In near-total darkness, the 70mai's Lumi Vision technology ensures detailed recording.
Next to creating high-quality footage, safety features are a top priority for this dash cam. The Dash Cam 4K Omni features dual-channel collision detection, pedestrian identification, and time-lapse recording, ensuring that every incident is documented and can be reviewed at a slower pace. It also features high-speed Wi-Fi 6 for quick video transfers and supports storage capacities of up to 512GB.
While the price of $406/£389/€457.97 for this dash cam, including the rear camera may initially seem steep, it also offers real-time vehicle protection with buffered emergency recording, built-in GPS, and Super-Sensing ADAS. It provides lane departure alerts, forward collision warnings, and pedestrian identification – features that may come at a cost but are invaluable in the event of an incident.
Tech details
We tested 70mai's previous model, the Dash Cam Omni, and we've spent two months putting it through its paces. You can read our review here. To give you a comparison from the Dash Cam 4k Omni and Dash Cam Omni, here are the tech details from both models:
|Header Cell - Column 0
Front
Rear(RC14)
Previous model: Dash Cam Omni
Processor
NT98530 12nmQuad-Core
-
NT96580 28nm Dual-Core
STARVIS Technology
Sony STARVIS 2IMX678
Sony STARVIS 2IMX662
-
High Dynamic Range (HDR)
Yes
Yes
Yes
70mai Lumi Vision
Yes
-
-
Video Resolution
3840*2160P
1920*1080P
1920*1080P
Frame Rate
Single Channel: 4K 60FPS Dual Channel: 4K 30FPS + 1080P30FPS
Single Channel: 4K 60FPS Dual Channel: 4K 30FPS + 1080P30FPS
1080P 60FPS
Time-Lapse Recording
Dual-Channel Supported
Dual-Channel Supported
Single-Channel
Field of View
360° Lens Field of View
130°
140°
Aperture
f/1.7
f/1.55
f/1.5
Parking Surveillance
with MotionDetection 2.0
-
with MotionDetection
Display Screen
1.4 Inch IPS
-
1.2 Inch IPS
Battery
Supercapacitor +Button Cell Battery
-
300mAh Lithium Battery
Operating Temperature
-10°C to 60°C (14°F to 140 °F)
-10°C to 60°C (14°F to 140 °F)
-10°C to 60°C (14°F to 140 °F)
