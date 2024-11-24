The Apple TV 4K is not heavily discounted, if at all, this Black Friday, while you can bet that Amazon will be offering massively tempting deals on their Fire TV sticks. You know what though? I'd get an Apple TV every time.

The Fire TV Stick 4K is a tempting proposition because it's a really cheap way to access streaming services – not just Amazon Prime but all of them, even Apple's excellent offerings like Silo and Mythic Quest can be found here.

The thing is, most modern TVs let you install these apps. Even your average projector does these days. Check the projectors I've been reviewing for our best projector guides. This begs the question, why would someone – a decade after smart TVs became the norm – be investing in a plug-in device for streaming? I'd say it is someone who actually wants to improve their experience as much as possible.

For me improving my TV experience is something I'm pleased to have done with an Apple TV 4K, and – even though Amazon are only discounting this by about 7% (Amazon page) – it would be my device of choice.

An improved experience is about a more powerful processor than the TV can offer, perhaps more storage, and, ideally, a less restrictive app platform – not a bare-bones product. Not, in other words, the Fire TV.

Why pay nearly 4 times more? Because, as someone who uses an iPhone for photography AND to store photos I share with family (and I'm certainly not alone there), the Apple TV is really an extension of my phone and the Apple iCloud service onto the TV (without the inconvenience of connecting it all the time).

It's also surprisingly powerful. The 2022 version of the Apple TV had an A15 Bionic chip and supports Dolby Atmos and all the goodies and, plugged into my TV at home, it has made friends with my sound bar and sends a good quality picture to my Sony TV set. The TV, now about 7 years old, was and is an excellent Bravia panel, but the Google TV system – never fast – has become painfully sluggish.

Apple's system is quick and snappy, and – given the company's focus on privacy – it doesn't feel quite so risky as certain other options.

The games are pretty good too (though I've not exactly felt like discarding my PS5 – perhaps the Mac Mini M4 will persuade me I don't need a Playstation) and the OS is easily used by all family members. The Apple TV remote has essentially taken over from the two that came with the TV (yes, Sony really went over the top).

The point is that improving your experience shouldn't mean using the cheapest possible components, and the Apple TV hasn't been a shocking cost because, without it, I might have been forced to replace a much more expensive TV much sooner (and still not been able to experience photos or other handy features like a link to my HomeKit doorbell as easily).