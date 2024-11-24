Apple TV 4K deals – I'll choose a smaller discount and more longevity this Black Friday, and always!

By
published

There will be high percentage discounts this Black Friday, but there's also a case for something good which will last (especially if it isn't a Fire TV stick)

Apple TV VPN
(Image credit: Apple)

The Apple TV 4K is not heavily discounted, if at all, this Black Friday, while you can bet that Amazon will be offering massively tempting deals on their Fire TV sticks. You know what though? I'd get an Apple TV every time.

The Fire TV Stick 4K is a tempting proposition because it's a really cheap way to access streaming services – not just Amazon Prime but all of them, even Apple's excellent offerings like Silo and Mythic Quest can be found here.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59.99 now $32.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a little black bit of plastic which plugs into your TV's HDMI socket and uses 6E Wi-Fi to pull video streaming services to your TV, not least, of course Amazon Prime. Included with the device is a remote control.

🎥 4K | 🧠 16GB

Apps you can install: 🍏TV Streaming, Paramount+, Disney+, Netflix, Youtibe, Dsiney+, Prime video etc.

🇺🇸 Amazon USA (4K Max) $32:99
🇬🇧 Amazon UK (4K, only Wi-Fi 6) £34.99

View Deal

