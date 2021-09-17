The Photography Show 2021 is on now! Here's everything you need to know

It's back, and it's happening right now! The Photography Show 2021 & The Video Show 2021 has returned to its home at the NEC in Birmingham, England, and runs from 18-21 September 2021, open from 09:00 to 17:00 each day.

Last year's physical event was replaced by a virtual one due to you-know-what, but The Photography Show & The Video Show will be back to a live, in-person imaging extravaganza next month – and is a must-attend event for photographers and videographers of all experience levels, from eager enthusiasts to practicing professionals.

• Register FREE for The Photography Show 2021

Over 150 of the biggest brands in the business will be exhibiting at the show, including Canon, Sony, Nikon, Fujifilm, Olympus and Sigma, enabling you to chat to industry experts, watch kit demonstrations and take advantage of exclusive show discounts where you can make serious savings.

There are a number of big newly launched products making their public debuts at the NEC, including the Canon EOS R3 professional camera (which was only announced this week!), and Fujifilm GFX 50S II medium format body.

There will also be a dedicated program of live talks, masterclasses and presentations, topped by the Super Stage – where you'll be able to see headliners like Rankin and Brooke Shaden share their stories, insights and expertise – along with free talks and demonstrations featuring working professionals, product experts, and YouTube personalities like Gavin Hoey and Jimmy Cheng.

Away from the hustle and bustle of exhibitor stands, you can check out a selection of galleries including the UK debut of Fujifilm's Printlife exhibition, the finalists of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, GuruShots' Solo Single Subject exhibition and many more.

For full details on everything at the show, visit The Photography Show website, but here's a rundown of what you can expect…

The Photography Show 2021: Exhibitors

Over 150 of the biggest brands in the business will be exhibiting at the show, so you're sure to come away inspired, educated and excited about taking all aspects of your photography, videography and editing to the next level.

Manufacturers like Canon, Sony, Nikon, Fujifilm and Olympus will have their latest cameras on show, lens specialists such as Sigma, Samyang and Tamron will be showcasing their best optics, editing experts Affinity and Skylum will have their cutting edge post production tools on display, and lighting wizards Rotolight and Lumecube will help you see the benefits of supplemental illumination.

• See the current list of exhibitors

If you're looking to join an association you can chat to the Royal Photographic Society, Master Photographers Association and The Societies of Photographers about the benefits of becoming a member of an industry body.

And of course, if you're looking to snap up some show deals, apologize to your significant other for the purchases you're about to make and head over to see CameraWorld, London Camera Exchange and Wex Photo Video for great discounts and exclusive show-only offers.

The Photography Show 2021: What's on show

(Image credit: Future)

If it's related to the world of photography, videography and imaging, expect to see it somewhere on the show floor!

Digital cameras, analog cameras, vintage cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, bags, straps, holsters, clothing, memory cards, microphones, speed lights studio lights, modifiers, reflectors, printers, printing services, photobooks, magazines, film, film scanners, photoshoot props, editing software, tablets… it's all here.

On top of that, there are a number of freshly announced products debuting here in the UK – get a close up look at the brand new Canon EOS R3, Fujifilm GFX 50S II, Sigma 150-600mm Sports and more!

• 7 products debuting at The Photography Show

Can I get tickets to The Photography Show 2021 on the door?

If you haven't booked tickets to The Photography Show, you can still get them on the door – just come down to the NEC, Halls 2 and 3, and pick up a ticket to gain entry.

If you purchased tickets for the 2020 show, you will receive a replacement ticket for this year's event at no extra cost. You should have received an email regarding this in June, but if not you can get your ticket reissued here.

• Book your ticket to The Photography Show

What COVID measures are in place?

STAFF AND VENUE

• Face coverings

• Contactless where possible

• Provision of hand sanitizer stations

• Space for social distancing

• Cleaning

• Air quality and ventilation

In line with government guidelines, the NEC provides the optimum amount of fresh air across the venue to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission. This includes a recent, full recommission of the mechanical ventilation equipment and the upgrade of the filtration to ensure clean and safe air is circulated throughout the NEC. All areas are also being supplemented with natural ventilation through the opening of doors and windows as necessary.

VISITORS

Make sure you have your COVID-19 pass

The NEC will be implementing COVID-19 status checks at entry points to the building. Please be prepared to show proof of your status on arrival.

Accepted proof of status includes:

• NHS Covid Pass app via NHS App (follow these instructions for more info)

OR

• Proof of immunity (shown by a positive PCR test result)

OR

• Negative results text or email, received within 48 hours prior to attending the event from a lateral flow test OR PCR test

If you would prefer not to use the app or don’t have a smartphone you can obtain a NHS COVID-19 Pass letter (proving vaccination status only) by calling 119 or visiting the NHS website.

Make sure you're free from symptoms

If you have any of the advised COVID-19 symptoms please do not attend the venue. If someone in your household COVID-19 symptoms please follow Government guidelines.

Pre-book your event tickets

Please register or book your tickets for the show in advance, and have your ticket or badge ready to present at the show entrance.

Pre-book your event parking

This removes the need to queue for or use any on-site payment machines. And pre-booking will also save you money! Pre-book parking here

Pack your face covering

Check-in at the NEC

Use hand sanitizer frequently

Keep an eye out for signage

We will ask that visitors pay attention to venue guidance and directional signage. Signage around the venue and event may request the use of masks and hand sanitizer in certain areas.

What if I can't make it to The Photography Show 2021?

(Image credit: Future)

Although there's no substitute for being at the show itself, you can stay up to date with what's going on by following the official Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels of The Photography Show & The Video Show.

Digital Camera World will also be there, live every day to bring you all the photo news, so make sure to keep us bookmarked, and stay up to date by following us on Twitter , by liking our Facebook page, and by signing up to our daily newsletter.