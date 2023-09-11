Watch the Fujifilm X-Summit live: follow all the announcements from Stockholm

Fujifilm's second X-Summit of 2023 takes place tomorrow, on Tuesday, 12 September. This time the event is being held in Stockholm, Sweden, for the first time ever, with the live conference starting at 11am local time – which will be 5am ET / 10am BST / 7pm AEST.

X-Summits have become regular events at which Fujifilm announces the latest lenses and cameras in its GFX and X ranges - and where we get briefings on the company's development roadmap. Back in May this year, the first X-Summit of 2023 was held in Thailand - announcing the arrival of the Fujfilm X-S20 and the XF8mm f/3.5. Last year, we had no fewer than three X-Summits which were headlined in turn by the announcements of the Fujifilm X-H2S, X-H2, and the X-T5.

As usual, the whole presentation will be shown live on Fujifilm's YouTube channel – so you can also watch it via the link above! We'll bring you our expert commentary as we discover the latest news and technologies at the conference and build-up to this event.