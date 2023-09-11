Live
Watch the Fujifilm X-Summit live: follow all the announcements from Stockholm
Countdown to Fujifilm's second X-Summit of 2023
Fujifilm's second X-Summit of 2023 takes place tomorrow, on Tuesday, 12 September. This time the event is being held in Stockholm, Sweden, for the first time ever, with the live conference starting at 11am local time – which will be 5am ET / 10am BST / 7pm AEST.
X-Summits have become regular events at which Fujifilm announces the latest lenses and cameras in its GFX and X ranges - and where we get briefings on the company's development roadmap. Back in May this year, the first X-Summit of 2023 was held in Thailand - announcing the arrival of the Fujfilm X-S20 and the XF8mm f/3.5. Last year, we had no fewer than three X-Summits which were headlined in turn by the announcements of the Fujifilm X-H2S, X-H2, and the X-T5.
As usual, the whole presentation will be shown live on Fujifilm's YouTube channel – so you can also watch it via the link above! We'll bring you our expert commentary as we discover the latest news and technologies at the conference and build-up to this event.
So what do we expect to be announced at the Stockholm X-Summit. As ever, these events usually give us a mix of things, rather than simply just one big camera announcement. However, here are some of the things we might expect tomorrow:
• A new Fujifilm GFX camera. This is one of the most likely launches - as the headline announcement of the last four X-Summits have the X-Series cameras. The last medium-format camera to be launched was the GFX 50S II, which was unveiled at an X-Summit back in September 2021. Currently the family comprises of the flagship GFX100, the smaller GFX100S, and the cheaper lower-resolution GFX 50S II. As the 100-megapixel GFX100 is the oldest of these, this is the one most rumor sites say will get updated in Stockholm.
• But if it is the turn of the GFX to be in the spotlight this time - we know there are lots of people who would like to see a updated version of the now-discontinued, rangefinder-style Fujifilm GFX 50R.
