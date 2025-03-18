Has America finally made a quirky drone that can beat DJI?

America has a problem with drones. If things stay the same, in a few months, the dominant brand on every best camera drone list, DJI, will be banned for political – not technical – reasons. American creators desperately need alternatives and, so far, the options are limited.

One new possibility has emerged, however. The Ascent Aerosystems Helius, that uses a relatively unusual coaxial design. That means there are just two counter-rotating propellors

Sadly for many photographers, Ascent isn't targeting high-quality video so much as surveillance. Key selling points the company highlights are:

Hand launch – meeting the standards of newer drones like the DJI Neo and Flip and the HoverAir drones.

It is easy to carry "on a utility belt, tactical vest, cargo pants, or ODU pockets and deploy instantly" thanks to built-in blade storage

4K Camera – a camera at least comparable with standard DJI ultralight drones.

45mph speed & 30 min endurance – relatively good flight time and ability to travel

Low Noise – some of the sibling designs have been touted for delivery

(Image credit: Ascent Aerosystems)

Despite pitching the drone at public safety, industrial, and paramilitary clients it's fair to say that the design looks very consumer-friendly. There are four lights to indicate charge on the field-swappable battery (just like those you might find on a DJI drone).

Moreover, the 12.3MP camera is capable of 4K at 60fps or 1080P at 240fps, which are not bad specs for a consumer drone – putting it on a par with the DJI Flip, for example.

On the other hand, the camera only has a "digital gimbal," as Ascent seem to choose to call EIS – which isn't even as good as the DJI Neo's 1-axis gimbal and 4K camera.

(Image credit: Ascent Aerosystems)

Ascent has demonstrated the advantages of the coaxial design in other larger drones, one being protection from rain and dust. The drone can operate in rain as well as stronger winds (though, of course, this is only partly useful for photography!)

There is no stated release date yet, however – just that shipments will begin in Q4 2025, and you can pre-order now for $4,499.

This might be good timing for American customers because DJI sales in 2026 are dependent on the US government holding an enquiry – if they don't a ban happens automatically.

