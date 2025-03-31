Canon: “The EOS R50 V is the beginning of a new series” of cameras

Canon has officially confirmed that the new Canon EOS R50 V is the first in a new line of video-focused "RV" cameras. And a new rumor suggests that the next model is due to be released later this year.

In a recent interview with the development team behind the new camera, Hoshino Rika from Canon's Quality Evaluation department revealed that "the EOS R50 V is the beginning of a new series" of cameras.

It would seem that this series will carry the RV moniker, as emblazoned on the front of the R50 V, distinguishing it from the PowerShot V series while also complementing the naming convention. (As Canon has explained previously, the V stands for "video-first" – and logic would dictate that the R stands for "R system").

So, that's the official word. And, unofficially, it has been reported that the next RV camera is coming at some point in 2025. According to Canon Rumors:

"We have been told that here will be another EOS 'RV' series camera this year as well," writes the outlet. "However, we don’t know what it will be to any degree of certainty."

The EOS R7 is a powerhouse APS-C stills camera. Could an R7 V be the next member of the RV family? (Image credit: Alis Volat)

That said, there have been persistent rumors that the manufacturer is planning something disruptive with a successor to the Canon EOS R7 – and that the company intends to "shake up" its APS-C lineup, which could allude to the RV line being a comfortable crop-sensor complement to the Cinema EOS range.

With the R50 V being the entry-level model in the RV series, it would make sense for a more advanced model based on the APS-C flagship. So could we be seeing a Canon EOS R7 V this year?

"We have reported about a potential EOS R7 V coming this year," continues the outlet. "We do know Canon has grand plans with the APS-C lineup, and it makes sense to make a higher-end model for crop sensors.

"We think we’re going to see a camera body that is more than just an evolution of the current EOS R7 and could see both an EOS R7 Mark II and EOS R7 V making their way into the lineup soon."

I'm a big fan of the R50 V, so a more advanced model is music to my ears. Especially if Canon releases a white version in the West.

