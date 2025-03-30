NO FAIR! 😤 Asia gets ANOTHER exclusive Canon camera that we didn't get over here

I love a lot of things about Canon's new V series, but not this! First the Canon PowerShot V1 was launched in Asia before the rest of the world, and now China has got an exclusive white version of the new Canon EOS R50 V.

It's not entirely without precedent, as a white version of the Canon PowerShot V10 is also available in China and Japan – and historically, white cameras have been big sellers in those regions.

But it seems like a strange decision, given that a white version of the Canon EOS R50 has been available in western territories since launch – so why not the R50 V?

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Canon) (Image credit: Canon) (Image credit: Canon) (Image credit: Canon)

In case you missed it, the EOS R50 V is a sister model to the R50 that's geared towards content creators – ditching the electronic viewfinder and adding video-oriented features like tally lights, 10-bit 4:2:2 and C-Log 3, and quick-access streaming and color profile features.

It fleshes out Canon's V series of EOS and PowerShot cameras, which challenges Sony's ZV line of video-focused content creator cameras (the R50 V being the opposite number to the Sony ZV-E10 II, with the V1 being the answer to the ZV-1 II).

Which is another reason that the lack of a white R50 V worldwide feels strange, given that Sony's ZV cameras come in white.

The original R50 was available in white from day one, so why not the R50 V?

Of course, everything else about the cameras is the same. And arguably the black version is the "best" one to get anyway, given that 90% of Canon RF lenses are black – which means that the white model looks mismatched with anything except the RF-S 18-45mm kit lens and the new RF-S 14-30mm power zoom.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nonetheless, Canon makes some of the coolest-looking white cameras on the market. White cameras have become a bit of a dying breed over the past few years, so it always saddens me when a company makes them but only releases them in certain countries.

Fingers crossed that the natty-looking R50 V makes its way to these shores soon!

Is it just me that thinks the PowerShot V10 looks way cooler in white? (Image credit: Canon)

You might also like…

Take a look at the best Canon cameras in all colors (but mostly black), and if you're interested in the R50 V then check out the best Canon RF lenses to pair it with.