Benro and Novoflex unveil new collaborative tripod ball head at The Photography & Video Show

Chinese tripod and monopod manufacturer Benro has partnered with German precision-engineering specialist Novoflex to develop an impressive new range of tripod ball heads.

The Benro NBBH series by Novoflex made its debut at The Photography & Video Show 2025, showcasing a design that offers notable versatility for both photographers and videographers. With Novoflex’s renowned engineering expertise and Benro’s reputation for user-friendly innovation, the NBBH range could mark the beginning of a promising collaboration.

While details remain limited, its appearance at The Photography & Video Show provides some early insights. The lineup consists of three models – NBBH4, NBBH3 and NBBH2, corresponding to large, medium and small sizes.

The NBBH4 and NBBH2, both on display at the show, feature weight capacities of 12kg and 5kg respectively. While the exact capacity of the NBBH3 has not been confirmed, it is expected to fall between these figures.

(Image credit: Future)

Key features include an Arca-Swiss-compatible quick-release plate, dual panning points at the base for precise panoramic shots, and independent ball and tilt locks, offering photographers greater control over composition.

This partnership originated through discussions with shared distribution partner Mac Group, where collaboration had been a topic of interest for several years.

The move reflects a growing trend in the photography industry where established European brands are teaming up with innovative Asian manufacturers, with recent examples including the Samyang and Schneider-Kreuznach lens collaboration and Hasselblad’s partnership with Oppo on the Find X8 Pro.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future)

As of now the collaboration has yet to be officially announced, most likely due to Benro’s recent release of two new lightweight tripod heads – though the NBBH range was strategically showcased at The Photography & Video Show (stand B130).

Official pricing and release dates remain unconfirmed, but guide prices suggest £230 (approximately $300 / AU $470) for the NBBH4 and £170 (approximately $220 / AU $350) for the NBBH2, with a tentative launch window of May / June 2025, according to a Benro representative at the show.

you might also like

Check out our guides to the best tripod ball heads and the best tripods.