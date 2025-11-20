Hikmicro drops big Black Friday deals on top thermal cameras
Unmissable Black Friday savings on Hikmicro’s most popular thermal camera models
Hikmicro has quietly become one of the most exciting names in thermal imaging, and this Black Friday the brand is rolling out some seriously strong discounts across a handful of its most popular devices. If you’ve been curious about adding a thermal camera to your toolkit - whether for home inspections, outdoor use, automotive diagnostics or general problem-solving - these offers are the perfect excuse to jump in before stock tightens.
The Hikmicro Thermal Camera E01 offers clear, reliable heat detection in a compact, affordable handheld design that’s perfect for home checks and everyday diagnostics.
The biggest saving lands on the Hikmicro E01, which is now 26% off at £132.99, down from £179.99. This compact handheld unit punches above its weight for the price, giving you clear, detailed thermal readouts in a lightweight design that’s ideal for quick checks around the house or workshop. For anyone looking for their first thermal camera, this is one of the most accessible starting points you’ll find this season.
The Hikmicro B10S delivers higher-resolution thermal imaging with a professional feel, making it ideal for accurate inspections and more demanding diagnostic work.
If you want something more advanced, the Hikmicro B10S now sits at £339.15, down from £399. This model offers higher resolution and a more robust feature set, making it a great choice for tradespeople, DIY enthusiasts, or anyone who needs reliable thermal accuracy with a professional feel. It’s a meaningful discount on a tool that’s designed for more demanding tasks.
The Hikmicro Mini2 V2 plugs directly into your smartphone, giving you quick, detailed thermal imaging in an ultra-compact, pocket-friendly form.
The Hikmicro Mini2 V2 is also discounted, now priced at £198.54, down from £209. It’s a small saving, but this phone-connected thermal viewer is a tidy option for those who prefer a compact, plug-and-play solution. It attaches directly to your smartphone, turning your device into a portable thermal monitor without adding bulk to your kit bag.
The Hikmicro PocketE offers sharp, reliable thermal imaging in a slim, portable design that’s ideal for frequent home, outdoor or on-site inspections.
One of the strongest value cuts is on the Hikmicro PocketE Thermal Imaging Camera, now just £242.63 after an 18% discount from its original £309. With a slim, pocket-friendly design and impressive clarity, it strikes a great balance between portability and performance, making it ideal for frequent use around the home, workplace, or outdoors.
With deals already landing ahead of Black Friday, these Hikmicro offers are well worth snapping up early. Thermal cameras rarely see deep discounts, and with Amazon’s Black Friday Week kicking off on November 20, there’s a good chance these prices won’t stay around for long. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to invest, this is it.
