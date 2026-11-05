From the Sony A7 V to the A7R VI, a number of Sony’s latest camera launches have brought both a longer list of features and a higher price point. But Sony’s shift towards more high-end cameras isn’t by accident – and it’s helping the camera maker withstand the AI-driven memory shortage.

In Sony’s second quarter, sales for cameras dropped. But at the same time, the company’s technology segment posted a 3.2 percent increase in operating income, despite a 7.9 percent drop in sales.

The data highlights Sony’s strategy for camera launches: shifting towards more expensive but more capable, high-end cameras.

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“Although conditions remained challenging in the Imaging business this quarter, primarily due to a slowdown in the Chinese market, we minimized the impact of increased memory costs and lower unit sales on earnings by expanding market share, led by new products, and by accelerating the shift toward high-value-added products,” Lin Tao, the Chief Financial Officer for Sony Group Corporation, said during the earnings presentation.

The Sony A9 III (Image credit: James Artaius)

There’s a lot to unpack in that single sentence. First, Sony’s camera sales are down, and like every other camera maker, the increased cost of memory is a considerable challenge. But those challenges have only had a minor impact because Sony’s focus is on expanding with new products and shifting towards higher-end launches.

One camera in particular illustrates Sony’s strategy to cater to a wide range of budgets: The Sony A7 III. Sony’s A7 series is now on the A7 V, yet the 2018 A7 III has remained available as a budget option. Rather than launching a line that’s dedicated just to an entry-level budget, Sony likes to let its pro cameras trickle down to lower price points as the cameras age.

The Sony A7R VI with a 20-70mm lens (Image credit: Future)

But many of Sony’s latest launches have come at a higher price point. The Sony A7R VI – arguably Sony’s biggest launch in 2026 – sits at a higher price point than the A7R V did at launch, a difference of around $600 / £500 / AU$1,500 / CA$700. Both the A7 V and the RX10 V bridge camera also launched at higher list prices than the predecessors.

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Sony’s strategy to prioritize high-end cameras and shift older models as budget propositions seems to be working. Cameras like the Sony A7 V have led many best-seller lists. And Sony says the strategy is helping offset the struggle against higher memory costs and the lower number of sales, which CIPA reports suggest are affecting all Japanese camera makers.

The Sony RX10 V (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Another key part of Sony’s strategy is expanding market share. One key example of that is Sony’s expanding cinema line, where models like the FX5 were so popular at launch that orders were delayed.

The strategy, however, could raise questions for Sony’s APS-C models, which tend to see more time between updates than Sony’s full-frame options. Sony’s most advanced still photo camera with an APS-C sensor was announced in 2023, the A6700, while the A6400 dates back to 2019. The Sony ZV-E10 II is from 2024, and the ZV-E10 from 2021. But it’s not uncommon for Sony’s APS-C cameras to go 3-4 years between updates.

Meanwhile, in Sony’s sensor-making division, growth fell by 20 percent in the second quarter, largely due to increasing costs and decreasing availability of memory. Sony says the budget and mid-range phone sensor market declined significantly, while the impact on the high-end market was minimal.

Also during the meeting, Sony said that its sensor manufacturing facilities have already fully recovered from the earthquake that hit Kumamoto in Japan. The delay while the plant was shut down and the repairs cost the company about 16 billion yen – which is about $101 million / £75 million / AU$145 million / CA$141 million.

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