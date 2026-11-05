Panasonic is celebrating 25 years of the Lumix brand – and to mark the occasion, it's hosting a series of events around the world where you're invited to see what makes the brand special.

These community events, called Lumix Collective, are taking place throughout November and December. They will bring together photographers, filmmakers, creators and Lumix users for a series of talks, workshops and shooting experiences, hands-ons with the latest gear, as well as the opportunity to pick up exclusive swag.

Here's where and when you can find your nearest Lumix Collective gathering:

• November 17 – Manchester, UK

• November 20 – Sydney, Australia

• November 21 – Berlin, Germany –

• November 24 – São Paulo, Brazil

• November 25 – Milan, Italy

• December 04 – Paris, France

• December TBC – New York, US

Lumix shooters are invited, along with their cameras, to get inspired, get creative and get connected with fellow members of the community.

Lumix Collective Manchester

(Image credit: James Artaius)

The Manchester event on November 17 will be taking place at Victoria Warehouse from 15:00 to 20:00.

One of the highlights will be a panel discussion featuring esteemed Lumix luminaries including Emily Lowrey (Micro Four Nerds), Gordon Laing (Camera Labs), Sam Bassett (OpticalWander) and Ed Prosser. I'll be leading the panel, so please come along and say hello!

There will also be interactive workshop sessions from popular Lumix creators, such as Hybrid Storytelling with Josh Cameron, LUT workflow with Ross McConaghy (RossandhisJPEGs) and cinematic content creation with Tommy Rowe of Rowe Films.

Can you believe it's been 25 years of Lumix? The Panasonic Lumix G1 was the first ever mirrorless camera , launched way back in 2008! (Image credit: James Artaius)

You can also take part in photography and video shooting experiences featuring live subjects and professional lighting, across the Cinema Experience Zone, Creator Content Zone, Creator Workflow Zone and Motion Zone.

The latest Lumix cameras and lenses will also be on hand to put through their paces.

Tickets are available now, priced £10 each, and you can use the code LUMIX25 get 25% off. Click here to book your place now.

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