Lumix is 25 years old – and Panasonic is throwing parties all over the globe to celebrate
Come and toast 25 years of Lumix cameras in the US, UK, Australia, Germany, Brazil, Italy and France
Panasonic is celebrating 25 years of the Lumix brand – and to mark the occasion, it's hosting a series of events around the world where you're invited to see what makes the brand special.
These community events, called Lumix Collective, are taking place throughout November and December. They will bring together photographers, filmmakers, creators and Lumix users for a series of talks, workshops and shooting experiences, hands-ons with the latest gear, as well as the opportunity to pick up exclusive swag.
Here's where and when you can find your nearest Lumix Collective gathering:
• November 17 – Manchester, UK
• November 20 – Sydney, Australia
• November 21 – Berlin, Germany –
• November 24 – São Paulo, Brazil
• November 25 – Milan, Italy
• December 04 – Paris, France
• December TBC – New York, US
Lumix shooters are invited, along with their cameras, to get inspired, get creative and get connected with fellow members of the community.
Lumix Collective Manchester
The Manchester event on November 17 will be taking place at Victoria Warehouse from 15:00 to 20:00.
One of the highlights will be a panel discussion featuring esteemed Lumix luminaries including Emily Lowrey (Micro Four Nerds), Gordon Laing (Camera Labs), Sam Bassett (OpticalWander) and Ed Prosser. I'll be leading the panel, so please come along and say hello!
There will also be interactive workshop sessions from popular Lumix creators, such as Hybrid Storytelling with Josh Cameron, LUT workflow with Ross McConaghy (RossandhisJPEGs) and cinematic content creation with Tommy Rowe of Rowe Films.
You can also take part in photography and video shooting experiences featuring live subjects and professional lighting, across the Cinema Experience Zone, Creator Content Zone, Creator Workflow Zone and Motion Zone.
The latest Lumix cameras and lenses will also be on hand to put through their paces.
Tickets are available now, priced £10 each, and you can use the code LUMIX25 get 25% off. Click here to book your place now.
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James has 25 years experience as a journalist, serving as the head of Digital Camera World for 7 of them. He started working in the photography industry in 2014, product testing and shooting ad campaigns for Olympus, as well as clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal. An Olympus / OM System, Canon and Hasselblad shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and he loves instant cameras, too.
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