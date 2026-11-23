The Sony A7 IV, Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX and Nikon Z5 are popular full-frame mirrorless models, that make the mirrorless switch a bit easier

Thinking about ditching your DSLR, switching camera systems, or upgrading to full-frame? These three mirrorless models deliver excellent price-to-performance value – and right now, you can save up to £700.

The Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX + 20-60mm and 50mm is now just £1,699 (inc. cashback) at Wex – you save £700 off the bundle's RRP of £2,399. (The body alone is reduced to £1,399)

The Sony A7 IV is now just £1,799 at Clifton Cameras – this new low price lets you save £400 off its original £2,099 price tag.

The Nikon Z5 is now just £670.33 on Amazon – you save £578.67 off its £1,249 RRP.

46% OFF Save £578.67 Nikon Z5: was £1,249 now £670.33 at Amazon The Nikon Z5 delivers key features such as weather sealing, 24.3MP resolution, and 4K video in a compact, portable body. It offers solid performance and versatility, making it a capable and attractive option for photographers seeking an entry-level full-frame camera. Read our Nikon Z5 review

Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX

Ideal for hybrid shooters, DSLR, and system switchers

Review insight: "There is a lot of competition in this camera class and while the Lumix S5 II may be the best overall value camera at the $2000/£2000 price point, the S5II X opens up some great use cases for a relatively small bump in price" (Image credit: Jon Devo / Digital Camera World)

If you've been shooting on an APS-C or DSLR camera before, the Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX is a fantastic upgrade. It's notably smaller and lighter than many DSLRs.

So while the handling might feel a bit different at first, you'll quickly appreciate the more compact, less bulky design. There are not as many native lenses for the S5 IIX available as is the case within the Sony and Nikon lineups, but there are third-party options like Sigma available.

And if you want to keep using your older glass, Canon EF to L-mount adapters, for example, are available.

Sony A7 IV

Best for DSLR and system switchers, as well as content creators

Review insight: "The Sony A7 IV supersedes the A7 III but it's not just another affordable all-rounder – it's a real powerhouse for both stills and video" (Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

Switching to Sony means unlocking incredible mirrorless flexibility. The Sony E-mount system is the most mature on the market, with an extensive range of native lenses and strong third-party support from trusted brands like Tamron and Sigma.

The A7 IV shines with its real-time Eye AF detection and tracking options – features that make focusing faster and more accurate than many DSLR systems. So, if you're coming from a DSLR, this camera feels like a serious step up in autofocus and creative control.

Nikon Z5

Budget-conscious DSLR option, best for stills-focused shooters

Review insight: "The Z5 is a very good entry-level full frame camera" (Image credit: Adam Waring/Mike Harris)

If you are on a budget, the Nikon Z5 offers one of the most affordable ways into full-frame mirrorless with great image quality.

The body design will feel very familiar if you're upgrading from a Nikon DSLR, and thanks to the FTX adapter, you can continue using your trusted F-mount lenses seamlessly.

And if the bundled lens doesn't suit your photography style, there are plenty of alternative lens bundles available – many of which offer great savings too.

Comparison

Swipe to scroll horizontally Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX vs. Sony A7 IV vs. Nikon Z5 Row 0 - Cell 0 Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX Sony A7 IV Nikon Z5 Released 2023 2021 2020 Mount L E Z Sensor 24.2MP CMOS sensor without Low Pass Filter 33MP Exmor R CMOS 24.3MP CMOS sensor Autofocus 779-pt Phase Hybrid AF 759-pt Hybrid Phase/ Contrast-Detect 273-pt Hybrid Phase/ Contrast AF IBIS 5-axis, up to 6.5 stops 5-axis, up to 5.5 stops 5-axis, up to 5 stops Burst rate 30fps (electronic shutter), 7 fps with AF-C (mechanical shutter) 10fps, up to 828 raw+JPEG (with CFexpress Type A card) 4.5fps Video 6K (Full-sensor readout)/29.97/25/24/23.98p, 5.9K/29.97/25/24/23.98p, C4K/60/50/30/24p 4K 30p full width, 4K 60p Super35 crop 4K UHD, 30/25/24p Card slots 2 x SD/SDHC/SDXC UHS-II 1x CFexpress Type A/SD UHS-II, 1x SD UHS-II 2x SD/SDHC/SDXC, UHS-II Build quality Weather-sealed magnesium alloy Weather-sealed magnesium alloy Weather-sealed magnesium alloy Weight (card and battery included) 740g 658g 670g

Personally, I would lean toward the Sony A7 IV. Its autofocus performance is unmatched, as well as its lens options. The flexibility makes it a standout choice, especially if you're open to switching systems entirely.

That said, if you want to stick with your current brand and already own a lot of DSLR lenses, staying within the same ecosystem is a smart and budget-friendly way to jump into mirrorless photography.

Want to browse more mirrorless options? Here are the best mirrorless cameras, along with the best cameras for beginners.