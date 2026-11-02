Just announced, the world's smallest full-frame mirrorless camera is already flying off the shelves in Japan as demand exceeds expectations

Several major Japanese retailers are now listing delivery for after the release date, suggesting the initial stock allocation has been filled by pre-orders

The world's smallest full-frame mirrorless camera hasn't even reached store shelves yet, but Sigma has already acknowledged that demand for the FP2 – particularly for certain configurations – has exceeded expectations, with production currently struggling to keep up with orders.

Announced on October 23, the compact full-frame camera is scheduled to launch on November 11. Now, pre-orders appear to have filled the initial shipment at several major retailers in Japan, meaning some customers may have to wait beyond the official release date to receive their camera.

Sigma Japan itself has acknowledged the situation, publishing a supply notice on October 29, confirming that orders for the FP2 and its new EVF-21 electronic viewfinder have exceeded the company's expectations. Production is currently struggling to keep up with demand.

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According to DC Life, pre-orders in Japan have almost filled the initial allocation across all three FP2 configurations: the body-only version, the EVF-21 bundle and the 50mm F2 lens kit. DC Life refers to five major retailers, including Sigma's official online store.

The world's smallest full-frame camera

Review insight : "The Sigma FP2 packs some seriously impressive video capabilities into one of the smallest interchangeable-lens cameras around" (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Six years after introducing the original FP, Sigma has returned with a successor that retains the minimalist concept while bringing some technical upgrades.

The Sigma FP2 is a compact mirrorless camera, measuring just 112.8 x 69.9 x 41.8mm / 4.4 x 2.8 x 1.6 inches with a body-only weight of 376g / 0.83lb. With battery and memory card, it weighs approx. 460g / 1.01lb.

Inside, the FP2 packs a 24.5MP partially stacked CMOS full-frame sensor, paired with an improved AF (autofocus) system featuring phase-detection and contrast-detection technology.

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For video creation, the FP2 offers 6K Open Gate recording, up to 14.1 stops of dynamic range when shooting 4K FF L-Log and supports 32-bit float audio recording with appropriate optional audio accessories.

It also comes with approx. 30% longer battery life, a tilting LCD screen, and 70GB of built-in storage, alongside an SD card slot.

US+UK availability: Sigma FP2

Review insight : "If you prioritize portability and filmmaking flexibility, though, there's very little else quite like it" (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The Sigma FP2 can be pre-ordered in the US and UK in three different variations. US retailer B&H lists an estimated shipping date of November 11, while UK retailer Park Cameras says deliveries are due mid-November.

The Sigma FP2 body-only version is priced at $2,199 / £1,899. There are also two bundles available: one with Sigma's EVF-21 electronic viewfinder, priced at $2,749 / £2.399, and another paired with the Sigma 50mm F2 DG | Contemporary lens, costing $2,749 / £2.419.

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