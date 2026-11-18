The Nikon Zfc (body only) has plummeted to £587.80 at Amazon UK, which is a very healthy 31% off the RRP. And while I have seen it cheaper in the past, this is the cheapest it's been in over a year on Amazon UK. It's also the cheapest you can find it from authorised UK retailers (at the time of writing).

With the best Black Friday camera deals still technically a week away, you could wait to see if this camera drops any further. But if you're in the market for one right now, I think this is a very good price indeed. Just make sure that you check the voucher tick box on the product page to apply the discount at the checkout.

Lowest UK price! Save 31% (£261.20) Nikon Zfc: was £849 now £587.80 at Amazon The Nikon Zfc takes its design cues from the legendary Nikon FM2 (1982) and is one of the most stunning retro cameras on the market. Its video is lacking in 2026, but this is a stills-focused camera at heart. It can produce gorgeous RAW files via its 20.9-MP APS-C sensor and grants you access to Nikon’s quality Z-mount optics. Make sure you check the voucher on the product page to receive the discount at the checkout.

I’m a Nikon fanboy who happens to regard the Nikon Zfc as one of the most charming mirrorless cameras on the market. Sure, this 2021 release might be getting a little long in the tooth, but its charming vintage looks and physical controls mean you might be willing to embrace the slower pace of an aging retro camera.

It’s essentially a reskinned Nikon Z50, which was released in 2019. It’s built around a 20.9-MP APS-C CMOS sensor, runs on Nikon’s last-gen Expeed 6 image processor, utilizes a usable but dated AF system, can shoot 11fps and only maxes out at 4K 30p.

But that’s not bad if you’re paying well under £600. The Nikon Zfc’s genius is that it’s relatively small and exceedingly pretty. In other words, you want to pick it up. And if you’re at the beginning of your photography journey or simply looking for a reasonably priced second body, the Nikon Zfc’s Z-mount heritage and gorgeous image files might be all you’re looking for.

That’s right, this Z-mount camera gives you access to Nikon’s extensive range of Z-mount glass. And while it might not be a megapixel monster, the images it churns out are typically Nikon, i.e. gorgeous. If you’re not a video type, don’t have much to spend, and want a decent lens platform from a titan of the imaging world, the Nikon Zfc is a great shout. Especially at this price.

Still undecided? Nikon Zf vs Z fc: Which is Nikon's best retro camera?