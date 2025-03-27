The Nikon Zf with matching 40mm lens DROPS to new-low in the Amazon sale
Nikon's most popular camera is now at its lowest-ever price with a special edition 40mm lens
If you've been holding off upgrading your Best DSLR to the latest and best Nikon camera, well today is a good a day as any, as the Nikon Zf with special edition Z 40mm f/2 has now dropped in price to just £2,036.95 in the Amazon Spring Sale - that's a cool saving of $203!
SAVE $203 at Amazon If you're looking for a brilliant mirrorless camera but want the retro look, then the Nikon Zf is, in my opinion, the best out there for blending modern tech with retro style along with its special edition 40mm lens – and now it’s even cheaper!
Drawing inspiration from the iconic Nikon FM2, the Nikon Zf exudes vintage charm with its meticulously crafted design. Its precision-cut edges, knurled dials, and textured finish create a blend of classic aesthetics and modern usability.
The camera's shutter speed, ISO, and exposure compensation dials are machined from aluminum with engraved markings for precise manual control. The mechanical shutter delivers a crisp, satisfying click, reinforcing the tactile experience of shooting with a traditional film camera.
Housed in a prism-style casing, the Zf’s electronic viewfinder pairs seamlessly with its heritage-inspired controls. The intuitive layout ensures smooth operation, while the 3.2-inch vari-angle LCD touchscreen offers flexibility for composing shots, adjusting focus, and tracking subjects with ease.
With a fully articulating screen that includes a front-facing mode, the Nikon Zf caters to a variety of shooting styles. Whether capturing street scenes, portraits, or vlogs, it balances nostalgia with cutting-edge functionality.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
