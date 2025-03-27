The Nikon Zf with matching 40mm lens DROPS to new-low in the Amazon sale

If you've been holding off upgrading your Best DSLR to the latest and best Nikon camera, well today is a good a day as any, as the Nikon Zf with special edition Z 40mm f/2 has now dropped in price to just £2,036.95 in the Amazon Spring Sale - that's a cool saving of $203!

Nikon Zf + Special edition 40mm f/2: was £2,239.95 now £2,036.95 at Amazon SAVE $203 at Amazon If you're looking for a brilliant mirrorless camera but want the retro look, then the Nikon Zf is, in my opinion, the best out there for blending modern tech with retro style along with its special edition 40mm lens – and now it’s even cheaper!

Drawing inspiration from the iconic Nikon FM2, the Nikon Zf exudes vintage charm with its meticulously crafted design. Its precision-cut edges, knurled dials, and textured finish create a blend of classic aesthetics and modern usability.

The camera's shutter speed, ISO, and exposure compensation dials are machined from aluminum with engraved markings for precise manual control. The mechanical shutter delivers a crisp, satisfying click, reinforcing the tactile experience of shooting with a traditional film camera.

Housed in a prism-style casing, the Zf’s electronic viewfinder pairs seamlessly with its heritage-inspired controls. The intuitive layout ensures smooth operation, while the 3.2-inch vari-angle LCD touchscreen offers flexibility for composing shots, adjusting focus, and tracking subjects with ease.

With a fully articulating screen that includes a front-facing mode, the Nikon Zf caters to a variety of shooting styles. Whether capturing street scenes, portraits, or vlogs, it balances nostalgia with cutting-edge functionality.