The Nikon Z6 II is 5 year old, but it's got $500 off which makes it a under $1,500!

The Nikon Z6 II just saw a $500 price drop, bringing it down to $1,496.95 (body only) at B&H—an incredible deal for its performance.

If you’ve been considering an upgrade to one of the best mirrorless cameras available, but you don't want massive 40+ megapixel in resolution then this is a fantastic opportunity. And while I may be a bit biased as previous Nikon shooter, I can confidently say this is a solid choice for anyone looking for top-tier quality and versatility!

The Nikon Z6 II builds on the original Z6 with dual processors, a second card slot, and faster burst shooting – delivering top-tier performance without the high megapixel count or price of the Z7 II. or the newly released Nikon Z6 III.

Nikon’s full-frame images are stunning, with rich colors and sharp detail, making them a joy to edit or share instantly. The added card slot makes this a pro-ready body, and autofocus effortlessly tracks eyes and animals.

While 4K 60p video is cropped, I mostly shoot at 24p or 30p, so it’s a minor drawback. At $500 off, this is hands down the best way to jump into Nikon’s mirrorless system – don’t miss out!

