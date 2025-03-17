The Nikon Z6 II is 5 year old, but it's got $500 off which makes it a under $1,500!
The Nikon Z6 II is now under $1,500 body only, which is an absolute steal for such a powerful camera
The Nikon Z6 II just saw a $500 price drop, bringing it down to $1,496.95 (body only) at B&H—an incredible deal for its performance.
If you’ve been considering an upgrade to one of the best mirrorless cameras available, but you don't want massive 40+ megapixel in resolution then this is a fantastic opportunity. And while I may be a bit biased as previous Nikon shooter, I can confidently say this is a solid choice for anyone looking for top-tier quality and versatility!
Save $400 at B&H Nikon's all-rounder boasts specs fit for any occasion: a 24.5MP full-frame sensor capable of 14fps bursts, 4K 60p or FullHD 120p video, with dual memory card slots, and in-body image stabilization.
💲Price Match:
Adorama: $1.496.95
The Nikon Z6 II builds on the original Z6 with dual processors, a second card slot, and faster burst shooting – delivering top-tier performance without the high megapixel count or price of the Z7 II. or the newly released Nikon Z6 III.
Nikon’s full-frame images are stunning, with rich colors and sharp detail, making them a joy to edit or share instantly. The added card slot makes this a pro-ready body, and autofocus effortlessly tracks eyes and animals.
While 4K 60p video is cropped, I mostly shoot at 24p or 30p, so it’s a minor drawback. At $500 off, this is hands down the best way to jump into Nikon’s mirrorless system – don’t miss out!
See our guide to the Best lenses for the Nikon Z6 II
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
