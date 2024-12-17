The “new” Panasonic G97 camera makes only minor updates – but one feature could be just what Micro Four Thirds needs

Panasonic quietly launched two new cameras today and, along with a new compact camera, the brand’s line of Micro Four Thirds cameras now includes the Panasonic Lumix G97.

The newly announced G97, however, wraps up much of the same technology inside the 2019 Panasonic Lumix G95, including the same sensor and stabilization system. Despite the minor changes, I think the more affordable price point could be what the Micro Four Thirds (MFT) system needs to remain competitive in a market increasingly focused on full-frame cameras.

The new Panasonic G97 is a hybrid MFT mirrorless camera that’s designed for both "simplicity and affordability". The camera, which launched alongside the Panasonic Lumix ZS99, packs in a 20.3MP sensor and 4K video with no pre-set recording limit.

The 4K video powers 4K photo modes like a reduced resolution 30fps burst mode, while traditional burst shooting remains at 9fps with the autofocus locked on the first frame or 6fps with continuous AF. The autofocus remains a 49-point contrast detection system (rather than the new phase hybrid AF system, featured in the Lumix GH7).

The G97 makes relatively few changes from the G95, including sharing the same dimensions according to specifications on B&H, though does upgrade to a USB-C port and Bluetooth 5.0. The monitor also sees a slight jump in resolution to 1.84 million dots, while remaining an articulating rear screen.

Specs list the newer model as being slightly heavier by just a few grams, at 484g vs 478g (1.1 lbs vs 1.06 lbs). That spec sheet isn’t going to tempt owners of the G95 to make the upgrade.

However, the Panasonic G97 does have a feature that I think Micro Four Thirds sorely needs: a budget-friendly price point. The new camera lists for $850 / £899 (Amazon Australia and Panasonic Australia do not currently list the G97). In the US, the G95 actually has a higher list price, but tends to have more frequent sales due to its age including a current price of about $700.

Every time I test out a new Micro Four Thirds camera, I love the extended telephoto reach for wildlife and sports. However, what has always frustrated me about the system is that the crop sensor cameras are priced too close to full frame.

The list price of the full-frame Panasonic S5 II with a kit lens is actually lower than the MFT GH7 with a kit lens. Personally, I can’t justify spending more on a camera with a smaller sensor (though notably I don’t shoot video, which is where many of the GH7’s features sit).

The G97’s price is far more palatable, especially in genres like wildlife photography where the crop factor means the lenses reach twice as far. What would have really made the G97 tempting is updated autofocus and speed, as the contrast detection and 6fps burst with continuous autofocus are far from ideal for quick-moving subjects.

If the autofocus system of the S5 II, the first Panasonic to feature hybrid phase detection, were to trickle down to lower-priced models, it could have made an easy choice for hobbyist wildlife photography on a budget.

The minor updates on the Panasonic G97 will likely disappoint many photographers, but our current list of the best budget mirrorless cameras includes two Panasonic Micro Four Thirds cameras. So, while the feature list is a bit disappointing, the continued launch of budget-friendly models is not.

