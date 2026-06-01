Kodak’s viral Charmera keychain camera is back, and this six-pack is the most fun way to buy it

The Kodak Charmera keychain camera has become one of those strange little photo products that make almost no sense on paper, yet somehow makes perfect sense the second you see it. It is tiny, retro, a little bit ridiculous, and exactly the kind of camera people seem to be losing their minds over.

The problem is, because of that, it has also been one of those cameras that appear online, sell out, disappear again, and then sends everyone hunting around for stock like it is some kind of secret photography treasure.

Right now, you can get the Kodak Charmera keychain camera 6-pack for $199.95 at B&H, which gives you six blind-box cameras in one go and, more importantly, six chances to see which designs you end up with. Half the fun of the Charmera is not just shooting with it, but opening the box and discovering which version has landed in your hands.

Kodak Charmera keychain camera 6-pack : $199.95 at BHPhoto The Kodak Charmera 6-pack brings together six tiny, retro-inspired keychain cameras, giving you the fun of shooting lo-fi digital images while also enjoying the surprise of discovering which collectible designs you get.

For those who have somehow missed the madness, the Kodak Charmera is a tiny digital camera designed to clip onto your keys, bag, or jacket and go everywhere with you. It is inspired by Kodak’s retro throwaway camera styling, but instead of film, it gives you lo-fi digital images, 1440 x 1080 output, video recording, built-in frames, filters, and USB-C charging. It is not pretending to be a serious camera, and that is exactly why people love it.

This is photography stripped back to pure fun. No menus that feel like a flight deck, no endless firmware updates, no lens decisions, and no worrying about dynamic range, bit depth, or whether your autofocus subject detection is set to animal, human, car or bird. You press the button, you get a weird little nostalgic-looking image, and you move on. In a world where every camera seems to want to be a hybrid cinema machine, the Charmera feels wonderfully silly.

The 6-pack also makes a lot of sense because the Charmera is sold as a blind-box collectible, with different retro designs and the chance of landing the rarer mystery edition. Buying one is fun, but buying six gives you that proper collector thrill. You can keep your favorites, give a few away, split the pack with friends, or just enjoy the chaos of seeing which designs turn up. It is part camera, part toy, part collectible, and part nostalgia hit.

At $199.95, this is not the kind of deal you buy because you need another camera. You buy it because photography should still be fun, and the Kodak Charmera understands that better than a lot of far more expensive gear. It is small, silly, collectible, and constantly in demand, and if you have been waiting for stock to appear again, this 6-pack might be the best way to get involved before it vanishes once more.